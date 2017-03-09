McConnell: Tax Cuts Will Have To WAIT… [VIDEO]

One of the items that the Trump administration has vowed to complete by the end of summer is tax reform. Americans desperately need relief from taxes and President Trump has sworn that it is a priority for him. Enter Mitch McConnell. He just put a damper on that, claiming he doubts it could be done by the end of the summer and declaring it ‘complicated’. Oh… I have some thoughts on that one. Let’s start with it is not complicated… it is jarringly simple. Go to a flat tax and be done with it.

In the end, it’s not even about that though. This, my friends, is extortion. McConnell refuses to even look at tax reform until healthcare gets through Congress. This new RINO version of Obamacare is a crap sandwich. The bill is a nightmare. It is the biggest welfare package Republicans have ever put forward. It only extends the implosion by a couple of years, shifting the mandate to penalties. It will still end in single payer healthcare, only the Republicans will own it now. And McConnell desperately wants that. You see, he supported Obamacare in the first place and he thinks we are all fools. Sorry Mitch… Ted Cruz says that Obamacare-lite is dead on arrival in the Senate.

From The Hill:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) on Thursday poured cold water on the Trump administration’s goal of completing tax reform by the August recess. “I think finishing on tax reform will take longer,” McConnell said during a Playbook Live interview. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said late last month that the administration wants to wrap up a long-held GOP goal of overhauling the tax code before lawmakers leave for a monthlong break. “So we are committed to pass tax reform,” he told CNBC. “We want to get this done by the August recess.” The Senate is tentatively scheduled to leave town by July 31st and return during the first week of September. Pressed about when he thought lawmakers would be able to complete tax reform, the Senate’s top Republican demurred. “It is complicated. All of those discussions are already under way,” McConnell said. “How do you craft it?” Republicans are expected to use reconciliation to approve tax reform, meaning they would be able to clear the bill through the upper chamber with only GOP support.

McConnell stated on Thursday that the Senate has to wrap up work on an Obamacare repeal bill, also being passed through reconciliation, before it can bring tax reform to the floor. Senate GOP leadership wants to vote on repealing and replacing the Affordable Care Act by early April. So, you see how this works? Either play ball on healthcare or no tax reform. This is simply criminal.

These politicians take off all of August because it’s just too hot in DC. They shouldn’t be allowed to go anywhere unless tax reform is addressed and finalized. I’m sick of these games and of politicos who change a piece of crap legislation a tiny bit and declare victory while we are screwed over once again. McConnell thinks he will get eight Dems to support his healthcare monstrosity. It won’t happen and there are four senators standing in McConnell’s way… Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, Rand Paul and Ben Sasse. Without unanimous support on the healthcare issue, it will not float. This is not a repeal… it leaves most of Obamacare in place and only delays catastrophe. McConnell is using taxation as punishment for not playing ball with him. He needs to go.