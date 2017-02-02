North Dakota Wants Moonbats Hired to Protest DAPL to Pay Their Taxes

Good thing the sort of moonbats who futilely protested against the Dakota Access Pipeline are avid fans of Big Government — that means they won’t mind paying their taxes:

After spending more than $22 million [on law enforcement for] the Dakota Access pipeline protest, North Dakota wants to make sure any paid activists remember to submit their state income taxes. Tax Commissioner Ryan Rauschenberger said his office is keeping an eye out for tax forms from environmental groups that may have hired protesters to agitate against the 1,172-mile, four-state pipeline project. … It’s no secret that millions have been funneled into the six-month-old demonstration via crowdfunding websites, and that more than 30 environmental organizations, including the Sierra Club, Indigenous Environmental Network, Food and Water Watch, 350.org and Greenpeace, have backed the protest.

You can imagine the sort of flying monkeys those organizations send out to do their dirty work.

Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier has criticized “paid agitators” who crossed the line from peaceful protest to lawbreaking by trespassing on private property, blocking highways and bridges and throwing rocks, feces and burning logs at law enforcement.

Surely such upstanding citizens will be happy to pay their taxes.

You had your fun. Now pay up, you moonbats.

