Soda Tax Repealed in Cook County

Authoritarians have combined their self-righteous intrusion into our personal habits and the insatiable greed that characterizes Big Government by pushing for a sin tax on soft drinks. But on this front, moonbats are in retreat. From Chicago:

Cook County commissioners voted 15-2 to repeal the 1-cent per ounce tax on soda, diet soda, sweetened coffees and teas, and sports drinks. The editorial board of the Chicago Tribune called the tax “highway robbery.” The tax added a $1.28 tax for a gallon of zero-calorie iced tea.

This is a major setback for zillionaire nanny statist Michael Bloomberg.

The former New York City mayor spent at least $5 million on ads supporting the Cook County tax and vowed to spend “whatever it takes” to reelect commissioners who supported it.

The tax will die after having been in effect for only 4 months. It is not the only recent pratfall for the anti-soda jihad:

Bloomberg spent $1.5 million pushing for a 2-cent per ounce soda tax in Santa Fe, N.M., that also failed. Voters soundly rejected the proposal with record turnout in May. … City council members in St. Helens, Ore., voted unanimously against a soda tax earlier this month. Philadelphia, the first big city to adopt a soda tax, is facing numerous problems with its implementation. The 1.5-cent per ounce tax makes soda more expensive than beer, has cost jobs, failed to meet revenue projections, and faced court challenges.

Philadelphia voters are overwhelmingly in favor of repeal.

If Bloomberg can’t make his agenda stick in these liberal havens, it is unlikely to survive anywhere. Maybe he should consider minding his own business.

On tips from Kim F and Bodhisattva. Cross-posted at Moonbattery.