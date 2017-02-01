BOOM: Ted Cruz Puts Democrats In Their Place Over SCOTUS Pick

If anything is true about Sen. Ted Cruz, it’s that he doesn’t joke around when his values and the Constitution are on the line. President Trump’s pick of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the Supreme Court has got him riled up because now, when it seems that the right may actually have a solid win…the Democrats are threatening to block.

No matter.

Republicans are uneasy to see a conservative successor to the late Justice Antonin Scalia and most believe Gorsuch is the right one for the job – and this time, they won’t be denied.

Cruz claimed, “The Democrats are not going to succeed in filibustering the Supreme Court nominee. All procedural options are on the table. The bottom line is we will confirm a strong conservative to replace Justice Scalia.”

No matter who Trump would have picked, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer would be there at every bend to disrupt. Anything short of a left-wing radical would have been decried.

But in 2013, Democrats made a mistake that would cost them dearly in the future. They did away with the option to filibuster executive branch appointments. It was a brilliant idea for the left, as Democrats tried to stack the federal court in their favor with progressive liberal judges, particularly the DC Circuit Court of Appeals, which is in charge of reviewing federal regulations.

Republicans still formally hold to the original 60-vote filibuster rule, but it looks like Schumer and the rest of the Democratic hypocrites are going to really push to get that changed.

Why can’t we remember that everything works on a pendulum? If it works for you now, most likely it won’t the next time.

All throughout Obama’s administration, Republicans never tried a filibuster on any of his appointments…although the same cannot be said about the Democrats under George W. Bush.

“Cruz has been particularly committed to the Supreme Court fight, floating an indefinite blockade if Hillary Clinton had won and using Trump’s commitment to a conservative justice as his primary rationale for supporting a former rival. But his stance amounts to an escalation of a roiling conflict over the vacant seat.

Cruz has strongly resisted taking options off the table in the past, though some of his colleagues have been less explicit about changing the Senate rules as the nomination has neared.”