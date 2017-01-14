BREAKING: Ted Cruz Delivers NEW Bill Cutting Off ALL Funding To UN!

Ted Cruz was one of the very first political figures to react after Barack Obama and John Kerry abstained from voting on a UN resolution that condemned Israel for their settlements. That allowed the UN body to vote unanimously to condemn the Jewish State. It was treasonous as America has always stood by Israel — one of her closest allies. Cruz was incensed over this antisemitic move. He has now introduced legislation in conjunction with Lindsey Graham to defund the UN until they reverse the resolution. Which they never will.

This is the first step to getting us out of the UN for good. If they choose to not reverse the resolution, the US, who is the biggest donor to the UN, will cut off all their funding. Then the US will withdraw from what I see as an evil conglomeration of dictators and Jihadists. Then, at long last, we will kick them out of the US entirely. I really pray this comes to pass. Under President-elect Trump we stand the strongest chance of seeing this become a reality in our lifetime.

From The Hill:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

GOP Sens. Lindsey Graham (S.C.) and Ted Cruz (Texas) introduced legislation on Thursday that would cut off funding to the United Nations over a recent resolution denouncing Israeli settlements. The bill would stop the flow of funds until the president confirms the repeal of a U.N. Security Council resolution that called Israel’s expansion into Palestinian territories a violation of international law. Cruz said President Obama “betrayed decades of robust bipartisan American support for Israel” by having his administration abstain from voting on the resolution rather than vetoing it. “Congress must hold the U.N. accountable and use our leverage as its largest contributor to push for the repeal of this resolution, making it clear to the world that Congress stands unequivocally against efforts to undermine Israel,” he added. Obama and Secretary of State John Kerry faced bipartisan backlash over the resolution late last year, with Republicans and Democratic lawmakers publicly urging them ahead of the vote to use the U.S.’s veto authority to kill the resolution. Graham, who oversees funding for the State Department and foreign operations, called the vote “a slap” against the Middle East ally.

Cruz and Graham buried the hatchet to move this forward. Graham, who oversees funding for the State Department and foreign operations, called this a definitive slap against Israel and it is. The House passed a resolution on a 342-80 vote last week denouncing the Security Council vote. A majority of Democrats, 109, voted for the resolution, while 76 voted against it, and four voted “present.” That shows you that both sides of the political aisle strongly disapproved of Obama’s actions against Israel. Enough to kick start defunding of the UN for real this time.

The Senate has introduced its own resolution, which is backed by 68 senators, though it hasn’t yet come up for a vote. There are strong whispers that this is going to go through and not a moment too soon. Thankfully Obama is gone in six days, but he may yet try to hurt Israel one more time on the way out the door. Word has it that Kerry will be at a meeting of these UN asshats to further the stance against Israel. Trump will not allow that to be the case thank goodness.