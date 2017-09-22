Al-Qaeda Targeting Trump: Wanted ‘Dead Or Alive’ For ‘Crimes Against Islam’

The media group that delivers Al-Qaeda messaging is now passing around a Dead Or Alive wanted poster in its online communities.

Al-Qaeda, whose propaganda is indistinguishable from late night television and the Emmy’s has accused Trump of “treason, murder, injustice, kidnapping, massacre, extremism, negligence, hate.” That’s thanks to the people at JihadoScope, who monitors “jihadist activity across the web and social media” with analysts in France and the US.

A few years ago under the Obama administration, Syrian groups that were supplied with weaponry by the United States surrended to Al-Qaeda, giving them all the shiny equipment purchased with American tax dollars.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

The media center, Al-Hijrah gave the notice out this week on the same day that a British think tank, Research Policy, came out with a warning that al-Qaeda and other jihadists are winning the online propaganda “netwar” and that authorities who are trying to prevent this spread of information are doing a poor job of stopping it.

Al-Qaeda’s message for Trump also attacks him for his decent decision to escalate in Afghanistan, where the terrorist group still operates with their friends in the Taliban. America has been trying for years now to destroy both groups.

The message, in translation, says:

“It is clear that Trump is waging this war only for his hatred of Muslims. You will never be victorious, you will be defeated.”

They go on to say that Afghanistan will become a graveyard for American troops.

The Research Policy report discusses the people who are accessing jihadi-related content, with Turkey being the most frequent users and Americans, Saudis, Iraqs and Brits following up. The report says that the status quo is not working in terms of online spaces. In my experience I would say that western governments are not doing a bang-up job of fighting back against online propaganda because they’re mostly hiring Gen X and Boomers to do their internet auditing, instead of looking for precocious teenagers who are digital natives.

I would agree with the report on their conclusions about the use of online spaces by jijadis, where they say that jihadis are “exploiting” the spaces and have more sophisticated “media production.” That doesn’t necessarily mean shinier videos, but rather their propaganda makes being an extremist fighter look really, really cool. It’s emotionally driven content that will make you feel cool and accepted, and that’s what driving so many North Americans and Europeans to go to the middle east to help destroy western civilization.