ALERT: Terror Attack On London Bridge Using White Van And Knives

Just weeks after the Manchester bombings, another sick terrorist attack has hit the United Kingdom and the aftermath is devastating.

The Manchester suicide bomber attacked a jammed-packed concert that had the effect of taking 22 lives and injuring more than 100. Now it’s been reported that a van smashed through a crowd of people walking across London Bridge Saturday night. First reports show that the inhabitants then stopped, got out and ran towards pedestrians while stabbing as many as they could.

Holly Jones is a BBC reporter who was on the bridge and witnessed the attack happening, confirming that she saw a white van that had been accelerated at 50 miles per hour, hitting 15-20 people.

“A white van driver came speeding – probably about 50mph – veered of the road into the crowds of people who were walking along the pavement.” “He swerved right round me and then hit about five or six people. He hit about two people in front of me and then three behind. I’d say there are about four severely injured people. They all have paramedics assisting them at the moment.”

Jones did not report on any stabbing, though.

The London Metropolitan Police officers also reacted to a second incident situated at the Borough Market, positioned at the end of London Bridge.

Media in the U.K. reported on the carnage:

Eye witnesses confirm that several bodies are “strewn on the ground” and people are receiving CPR after being randomly stabbed by “two to three men armed 12 inch long knives.” A bomb squad has reportedly arrived on the scene. Casualties were seen being taken away from Tito’s restaurant on London Bridge Street with blood on the steps of the eatery. In horrifying footage taken from the scene, police can be heard shouting “clear the area, now” while screaming people can be seen running in fear for their lives. One terrified woman said she was at a restaurant and police swarmed on the area. She said police were firing weapons. “We had to run,” “There was loads of shooting.”

The U.K. has to take this threat seriously. These attacks will never let up, no matter what they do, but at least they could take advantage of every resistance at their disposal to combat it. Give citizens back their guns and watch how they defend everything.