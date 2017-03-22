BREAKING: Photos Emerge of London Terror Attack Suspect [VIDEO]

A horrific terrorist attack has taken place in London. A Jihadist rushed to stab a policeman in the Houses of Parliament and was shot three times. He later died at the hospital. 20 are injured and four are dead, including a policeman. Acting Deputy Commissioner and Head of Counter Terrorism Mark Rowley told reporters they believe there was only one attacker. Among the injured were three police officers.

This happened after a vehicle mounted the pavement on Westminster Bridge and mowed down up to ten pedestrians and cyclists. At least two people were killed there with others suffering catastrophic injuries. At least 10 patients have been treated on Westminster Bridge and a number of hospitals are on alert, London Ambulance Service said. Even though they believe it was only one man, they are searching for a possible second.

From the Mirror:

This is the moment the Parliament terror attack suspect is wheeled into an ambulance after being shot by police. The man entered the grounds of the Houses of Parliament and stabbed a policeman just after 2.30pm this afternoon. He reportedly ran through the security check at the gates and stabbed at a police officer. He was shot up to three times and is understood to have later died in hospital. Four people are dead and at least 20 are injured, Metropolitan Police have confirmed. Those dead include a police officer and the attacker, police said. The man was quickly overcome by security personnel who levelled their weapons at him as he lay prone on the ground. Pictures have shown him being stripped by security officers, apparently in search of an explosives vest. The suspect was wheeled into an ambulance half-naked with bandaging around his waste.

“Sadly, I can confirm that now four people have died. That includes the police officer who was protecting Parliament, and one man that we believe to be the attacker who was shot by police fire at the scene,” he said. He added: “We are satisfied at this stage that it looks like there was only one attacker. But it would be foolish to be overconfident early on.” A full counterterrorism investigation is now under way.

It’s a sad, tragic day in London. After running over pedestrians on London’s Westminster Bridge, the car then crashed near Parliament and at least one man – armed with a knife – continued the attack and tried to enter Parliament. The knife-weilding attacker stabbed a police officer and was shot on the grounds outside Britain’s Parliament, sending the compound into lockdown. The pictures are gruesome. The ones you see here are somewhat censored. I sent out the originals on Twitter and got a warning on it, so be careful out there.

The terror level in Britain was already set at severe and today is the anniversary of suicide bombings in the Brussels airport and subway that killed 32 people. French high school students were among the ones injured today. Rick Longley told the Press Association that he heard a bang and saw a car plow into pedestrians and come to a crashing stop. Images from the scene showed pedestrians sprawled on the ground, with blood streaming from a woman surrounded by a scattering of postcards.

The emergency committee known as Cobra coordinates the high-level response to serious incidents. It brings together government ministers with senior officials of the emergency services and security and intelligence agencies. The White House is condemning the attacks and President Trump is said to be monitoring developments. Officials believe this was an ISIS attack, although they have not taken responsibility yet. Our prayers are with the Brits today and we mourn with you.

This is the moment Parliament was suspended as "sounds similar to gunfire" were heard outside pic.twitter.com/to6PPxkNqL — Sky News (@SkyNews) March 22, 2017

Recent Vehicular Terror Attacks:

•Jerusalem, Israel: 1/8/17

•Berlin, Germany: 12/19/16

•Ohio State: 11/28/16

•Nice, France: 7/14/16 https://t.co/CAaDgAgko7 — Fox News Research (@FoxNewsResearch) March 22, 2017