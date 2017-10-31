BREAKING: Terrorist Attack in New York By Man Shouting ‘Allahu Akbar’ [VIDEO]

A terrorist attack just took place in New York City. At least six people are dead at the scene, two more at a hospital and another nine to 15 are injured after a driver plowed into bikers on a bike path in lower Manhattan on this Halloween afternoon. The driver was yelling ‘Allahu Akbar!’ He has been taken into custody. He was driving a rental pickup truck that he used to barrel into the crowd. He left a smashed school bus and bits and pieces of both bikes and bikers in his wake. The police shot the suspect twice, but unlike his victims, he survived. Police added that there are “no others outstanding.”

The driver made his way down towards Tribeca on the West Side Highway and mounted the bike path a few blocks north of Chambers Street shortly before 3 pm. After hitting a number of bikers and runners, he rammed the truck into a school bus. When the terrorist exited the vehicle, he was holding two fake guns (either paintball guns or BB guns) and was then shot twice by the police in the leg. Too bad they didn’t aim higher. This was near the World Trade Center from what I understand. Both the FBI and NYPD are treating this as an act of terror.

The truck was a rented Home Depot truck. Singer Josh Groban tweeted after hearing ‘gun shots’ while out walking his dog. “Oh my god I just heard gun shots and ran with my dog. Downtown. F***,” he said. People ran for their lives as this demon plowed people down. Within minutes of the first reports, there was an enormous police and fire service presence at the site. A bomb squad was also on scene examining the vehicle.

Mayor Bill de Blasio has been briefed on the situation and is at the scene. The mayor’s press secretary tweeted there was “NO active threat.” I wouldn’t take his word for anything, but it sounds like it was just one guy… this time. De Blasio’s liberal policies in New York invited this to happen. Governor Andrew Cuomo tweeted he has “been briefed with preliminary information on the situation in Lower Manhattan and am heading to the scene.” Both President Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions have been briefed as well.

What an awful way to end off the day just before trick or treating is starting for children. This brings back horrific memories of 9/11 for many people. Our thoughts and prayers are for all those in New York touched by this tragedy. Terrorism strikes again when no one expects it, but everyone should.

