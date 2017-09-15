BREAKING: Trump Responds To London Attack, After Device Detonates In Underground Train [VIDEO]

There has been another horrific bombing on a train in London. Fox News states that they believe there was a second bomb as well. It took place on the Parsons Green underground train and the Brits are treating it as a “terror-related incident.” The train was packed and at least 22 were injured. One woman was carried out who had burns from head to toe. People also stampeded when the blast occurred. A manhunt is underway following the explosion of the improvised explosive device. It failed to fully detonate on the underground train. The carriages were filled with ‘acrid smoke’.

A number of witnesses and the media are now reporting that passengers have suffered “facial burns” with NHS England and the Metropolitan Police confirming that 22 people are injured, mostly from flash burns… one seriously. The bomb was housed in a white builders’ bucket in a foil-lined bag with wires coming out of the side and fire coming from the top of it. It was fitted with a timer.

The bomb was homemade. It was set to go off during rush hour with a packed commuter train as its blast base. It’s a miracle that it did not fully detonate and kill a whole bunch of people. It’s the fifth terrorism attack in Britain this year. As the blast went off, a fireball consumed the carriage the bomb was in. People dove out of the doors and ran for their lives, trampling people who fell. This is a live investigation and intelligence services are involved, so they are not saying much at this point.

“I was on second carriage from the back. I just heard a kind of whoosh. I looked up and saw the whole carriage engulfed in flames making its way toward me,” Ola Fayankinnu, who was on the train, told Reuters. “There were phones, hats, bags all over the place and when I looked back I saw a bag with flames.” Another witness said: “It was every man for himself, people were panicking, people just ran over each other. There was a lady with badly burned legs, it was pretty shocking. The woman I was with was just run over – it was a stampede.” Peter Crowley, a passenger, told the BBC: “I heard a large bang from the doors on the other side of the tube train and this fireball came towards my heard and singed off all my hair – I have got burn marks at the top of my head. Everyone just ran off the train, it was quite scary.”

Authorities are urging calm, but it’s getting increasingly harder to push that line. “Another attack in London by a loser terrorist,” U.S. President Donald Trump said on Twitter. “These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive!” Former counter terror chief Major General Chip Chapman told Sky News he believes that “you can almost certainly say this is in the Islamist Jihadist violence” stream of terror threats, as opposed to right wing extremism or Irish Republican dissidents.

A dragnet is underway looking for the Jihadists who did this. Things are only going to get worse until we start fighting it like the war it is and not simply react every time there is some type of attack. I pray they catch the cell that did this.

Another attack in London by a loser terrorist.These are sick and demented people who were in the sights of Scotland Yard. Must be proactive! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

Loser terrorists must be dealt with in a much tougher manner.The internet is their main recruitment tool which we must cut off & use better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

