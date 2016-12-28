German Pol Delayed Release of Berlin Christmas Market Killer Photo During Manhunt Because “Islamophobia”

Regarding the terror war of conquest being waged against it by Islamists, you may well wonder which side the left-wing politicians who dominate Europe are on. Green Party judiciary bureauweenie Till Steffen may have provided the answer by stalling the release of pictures of Anis Amri during the manhunt for him following his murder of 12 Germans at a Christmas market, lest letting people see what Muslim terrorists look like inflame Islamophobia:

It has been alleged that Steffen, who is head of the judicial authority in Hamburg, prevented the pictures being circulated because he feared sharing images of Islamist terror suspects will incite racial hatred. Newspaper Bild reported that police were able to give a description of the killer, but not show the public what he looked like because of privacy concerns. Insiders claim he was worried the pictures of terror suspects incite racial hatred.

Steffen managed to keep Amri’s face from the public in Hamburg for 12 hours. No doubt Allah would reward him, except that moonbats don’t believe in Allah; all they believe in is sanctimonious nihilism.

Ironically, moonbats like Steffen are providing more effective help to AfD than to the terrorists they self-righteously coddle. Amri was soon killed by Italian police.

Seeing this might have given people ideas.

