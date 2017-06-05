Good News: The Preacher Who Helped ‘Radicalize’ London Attacker Lives In Michigan

A recent terror attack in London shocked both the UK and the United States, as at least three radical Islamic attackers ran over and stabbed 35 people, 7 of whom died from their injuries.

It turns out that one of the men that carried out the deadly attack may have been radicalized by the YouTube channel of a Michigan-based Muslim preacher. Doesn’t that give you warm-fuzzy feelings?

A friend of one of the attackers told BBC News Asia that he discovered that his friend had been taken in by the radical ideology after watching YouTube videos from Ahmad Musa Jibril:

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now He used to listen to a lot of Musa Jibril. I have heard some of this stuff and its very radical. I am surprised this stuff is still on YouTube and is easily accessible. I phoned the anti-terror hotline. I spoke to the gentleman. I told him about our conversation and why I think he was radicalised,”

Known for his tendency to celebrate ISIS fighters in Syria, Jibril is one of the most popular searches for European and North American Jihadists who are planning to fight with the Islamic State.

His friend had twice informed the police that he believed the attacker was becoming more and more radicalized, so they knew what was going on. Unfortunately, their inability to take action has cost the lives of 7 people. Hopefully this realization leads to increased action when it comes to reports of radicalization among Muslims and we can help prevent attacks of this nature in the future.

It’s hard to believe that anyone you know or love could become a blood-thirsty monster, but if you are noticing a dangerous shift in the behavior of someone around you, don’t keep it to yourself. Turning them in may just save the lives of people you don’t even know.