HEARTBREAK: Family of Utah Victim of London Attack Finally Speaks On Killer, “There is no…” [VIDEO]

This just breaks my heart… a man from Utah was one of the ones killed by an Islamic terrorist in London. Kurt Cochran died on the last day of his 25th wedding anniversary trip. Terrorist Khalid Massood ran over and killed him with a car and left his wife Melissa with a broken leg. Below, you can see Melissa bruised, with her leg in a cage/cast. She is smiling with her family around her in the hospital… grateful to be alive, but I am sure just devastated by the loss of her husband. A GoFundMe page has already raised $75,000 to help Melissa with hospital costs, funeral costs, rehab and just going on alone.

Melissa Cochran is 46 and now a widow. They are from West Bountiful, Utah. She is thanking everyone for their love and support as she struggles through this nightmare. Her husband Kurt was a musician and everything to her. Melissa’s brother, Clint Payne. said on the family’s GoFundMe page: “Her health is steadily improving and she has been strengthened by the presence of her family. She is so grateful for the outpouring of love and generosity.”

Smiling even though she is battered, bruised and standing on a shattered leg, this is the first picture of the American widow since her husband was murdered in the London terror attack. Melissa Cochran, 46, from Utah, is ‘getting stronger every day’ and thanked people for the ‘outpouring of love and generosity’ they have shown for her and her late husband Kurt. Musician Mr Cochran died on the final day of a trip to London to celebrate their 25th wedding anniversary when they were mown down on Westminster Bridge by a car driven by Khalid Masood last Wednesday. He was thrown onto a concrete underpass while Mrs Cochran was left with a broken leg and a gashed head. A photograph of her being comforted by a passer-by on the pavement in the aftermath became one of the defining images of the attack. Photographs of Mrs Cochran’s extraordinary recovery in hospital have been posted on a crowdfunding page, which has already raised $75,000 (£60,000) for her and their children.

The trip was a dream come true of a lifetime for this couple. Kurt and Melissa were so excited to visit London. It was the last day of their trip when this happened. Fate is very cruel and it has a lousy sense of timing. The couple had been visiting Melissa’s parents, Sandra and Dimmon, who have been working for four months as missionaries at the London Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. They were visiting London and other parts of Europe for the first time after arriving in Britain on March 3rd, before visiting Scotland, Ireland, Belgium, Holland and Germany.

A family of deep faith, they refuse to blame the Jihadist who murdered Kurt. “There is no ill feeling. We wouldn’t bear ill feelings towards anyone and we can draw strength as a family from that. Kurt’s whole life was an example of focusing on the positive – not pretending that negative things don’t exist but not living our life in the negative – that’s what we chose to do.” The killer was brought down with a single gunshot to the chest, after mowing down people and then jumping out with a knife. He killed at least five, one of them was a police officer. 35 others were injured in the attack.

They are better people than I am. I would not be able to forgive someone killing the one I love more than anything else in the world. Personally, I hope he is rotting in hell.

My sympathies go out to Melissa and her family. May their faith bring them comfort and solace in their hour of need.