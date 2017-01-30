Here’s What the Media is HIDING About the Mosque Shooter’s Identity

Sunday night, a mosque in Quebec was the target of a mass shooting, leaving six people dead and eight more injured. Many media outlets made sure to add in that the shooting came on the heels of Donald Trump’s executive order banning travel from seven Muslim countries. So who were the shooters? Were they anti-Muslim white supremacists, or something else?

Witnesses say that the shooters yelled “Allahu akbar!”, using Quebecois accents. Two people have since been arrested, one of whom is believed to be‘of Moroccan origin’, and both are believed to be students at Quebec’s Université Laval. And the two shooters have since been identified:



CBC News has confirmed the identity of the suspects in the #QuebecShooting are Alexandre Bissonnette and Mohamed Khadir. — Louise Martin (@LouiseMartinCBC) January 30, 2017

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

Yet liberals were quick to jump to the idea that it was a hate crime, with New York Mayor Bill DeBlasio tweeting, “To my fellow New Yorkers who are Muslim: New York City will protect you. The NYPD will protect you. We will fight all hatred and bias.” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau released a statement touting the power of diversity, saying, “We condemn this terrorist attack on Muslims in a centre of worship and refuge. While authorities are still investigating and details continue to be confirmed, it is heart-wrenching to see such senseless violence. Diversity is our strength, and religious tolerance is a value that we, as Canadians, hold dear.”

We now know the shooter’s identities, and it doesn’t appear to be a hate-crime motivated attack. Yet liberals just can’t keep themselves from jumping to conclusions, can they?