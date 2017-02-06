House IT Staffers Fired for CHILLING Reason

Democrats seem to have a pretty big problem with computers. More specifically, they have a problem with cyber security. Between Hillary Clinton’s private server and the news that just broke, it’ll be a shock if anyone trusts a Democrat around a computer ever again. A group of House IT staffers were just fired… and the reason why is disturbing.

Three brothers managed information technology for the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, as well as other politicians after it appeared that the brothers accessed congressional computer networks without permission.

Their names are Abid, Imran, and Jamal Awan.

In addition to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, the brothers were also employed by members of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. They were employed on a shared basis for a number of politicians and lawmakers, and the two committees regularly oversee some of the most sensitive documents and policies, including those dealing with the War on Terror.

Rep. Debbie Wasserman-Schultz, a Democrat who was targeted in an e-mail hack when she was chair of the Democratic National Committee, is believed to be one of the politicians whose systems were compromised. Jamal Awan worked for Texas Democrat Rep. Joaquin Castro, while Indiana Democrat Rep. Andre Carson, and California Democrat Jackie Speier. Imran worked for Wasserman-Schultz and then-Rep. Tammy Duckworth. Each of the brothers made over $150,000 a year.

Even more suspicious is their living arrangements. The brothers lived together with Hina R. Alvi, a woman who also works in IT for some of the same Democrats the brothers worked for, as well as the House Democratic Caucus. The brothers also seem to have a lot of financial problems, which should have served as a red flag. This includes repossessed cars, bankruptcy declarations, lawsuits, and multiple second mortgages.

Clearly, someone messed up here… big time.