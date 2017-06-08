Introducing Roy Larner, The Man Who Fought 3 ARMED Terrorists With His Bare Fists

The London Bridge terrorist attack has left people across the world shocked and devastated, but as with any tragedy, there are always bright spots — the heroism of people who responded to the attack, who ran towards the chaos when everyone else was running away. But one story in particular has captivated the world.

Roy Larner is now being called “The Lion of London Bridge”. Larner was at the Black and Blue Pub when he heard of the terrorist attack: three jihadis drove a van onto the bridge, running people over, before jumping out and stabbing innocent people. Each of the jihadis were carrying a 12-inch long knife.

Larner didn’t hesitate, however; the terrorists broke into the pub and began shouting “Islam!” and “This is for Allah!”, and Larner responded by engaging the terrorists, engaging all three of them despite being completely unarmed. Most people were running for the exits, but not Larner. Larner fought them with nothing but his bare hands, and his actions gave the other patrons and staff members time to escape.

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,'” Larner said from his hospital bed. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b******s.'” So he did just that, taunting them as he fought them off. “I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’ So they started attacking me,” he recounted. “I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging.”

Larner was stabbed eight times, but thankfully, will survive his injuries.

Meet 'The Lion Of London Bridge': The Guy Who Fought Three Terrorists With His Bare Fists

JUNE 7, 2017

Meet Roy Larner, the fearless, hilarious 47-year-old who responded to the London Bridge jihadists bursting into the Black & Blue pub by taunting and then fighting all three of the 12-inch blade-carrying murderers with his bare fists. He lost the fight, but it was the terrorists who ended up losing their lives moments later. Despite being stabbed eight times by the cowardly radical Islamists, Larner survived — as did his self-deprecating sense of humor and love of the Lions football club.

The Sun provides a charming profile of Larner, “The Lion of London Bridge,” who gave the outlet his account of his confrontation with the jihadists (Khuram Butt, 27, Rachid Redouane, 30, and Youssef Zaghba, 22) who took the lives of eight and injured dozens others after plowing a van into pedestrians on the London Bridge, then going on a stabbing rampage in the nearby streets and establishments.

Larner was in the Black & Blue pub with his friends when the three terrorists burst in, chanting “Islam!” and “This is for Allah!” Instead of running for the exit, Larner confronted the losers head-on, and as the Sun puts it, “saving countless lives as he gave staff and other drinkers time to escape.”

“They had these long knives and started shouting about Allah. Then it was, ‘Islam, Islam, Islam,'” Larner told the Sun from his hospital bed Monday. “Like an idiot I shouted back at them. I thought, ‘I need to take the p*** out of these b******s.'”

Just giving that line a second to resonate… Okay, now for the rest of his amazing statement:

“I took a few steps towards them and said, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall.’ So they started attacking me,” he said. “I stood in front of them trying to fight them off. Everyone else ran to the back. I was on my own against all three of them, that’s why I got hurt so much. It was just me, trying to grab them with my bare hands and hold on. I was swinging.”

Larner ended up getting stabbed eight times, though, thank God, none of the wounds were fatal.

“I got stabbed and sliced eight times. They got me in my head, chest and both hands. There was blood everywhere,” he said. “They were saying, ‘Islam, Islam!’ I said again, ‘F*** you, I’m Millwall!’ It was the worst thing I could have done as they carried on attacking me. Luckily, none of the blows were straight at me or I’d be dead.”

“All three were on me,” he continued. “I couldn’t hold them back. Two got past me and I was one-on-one. He kept slashing and hacking away at me. They were stabbing and slashing at me as I waved my arms for 20 or 30 seconds.”

Despite being injured, Larner didn’t give up, even when the terrorists left the pub. And so he was able to watch as police shot all three of them. “They ran out of the pub and legged it,” he said. “I went outside and saw them head towards The Wheatsheaf pub. Then from nowhere I heard gunshots and saw all three go down. I didn’t think of my safety at the time. I’d had four or five pints — nothing major. I can handle myself. But I was out with an old person and it was out of order. It wasn’t until I was in a police car that I realised I was in a bad way. I’d been sliced up all over.”

This man is a true hero!