JUST IN: ISIS Planning ‘New 9-11’ – Want to Bring Down Planes, Cause Mass Civilian Casualties

Trump’s Homeland Security chief is warning that ISIS is plotting a “new 9/11.”

Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Elaine Duke gave a speech at the American embassy in London, England, where she said that:

“The terrorist organizations, be it ISIS or others, want to have the big explosion like they did on 9/11. They want to take down aircraft, the intelligence is clear on that.”

Terrorists groups that can succeed in taking down commercial airplanes can cause devastation. Right now, ISIS is currently more focused on using vehicular attacks. London Bridge was attacked a few months ago when a driver took his van into a group of pedestrians and then exited his vehicle to go on a stabbing spree, killing 8 people in total. When police opened up the van afterward, they found 13 wine bottles all filled with a flammable liquid with rags stuffed into the bottles, along with blow torches. The attacker was reported as having yelled “This is for Allah,” which as we know, means “This has nothing to do with Islam!”

In 2001, al-Qaeda hijacked four planes and killed over 2,000 people during the September 11th attacks.

Duke went on to say that ISIS currently needs to “keep their finances flowing and they need to keep their visibility high and they need to keep their members engaged,” which explains why they are running smaller plots. She said that they are “happy to have small plots” but that this does not mean that they’ve “given up on a major aviation attack.”

By continuing to attack small, seemingly random targets, citizens are kept in fear. While a person could guess that the two towers would be a terrorist target (as it had been in the past), it’s much more difficult to guess that an attack will occur outside of an Ariana Grande concert, or at a German Christmas market. How Disney hasn’t suffered an attack yet is beyond me to guess.

The acting Secretary said that targeting terrorists in their own homes will keep them moving around. They too should be fearful of attack where they live, and by attacking them on their home turf they will have less time to get comfortable and plot attacks against the west.

Mrs. Duke said that since terrorists can use technology as simple as laptops to blow up an aircraft, that they are just one of many kinds of threats facing airlines and passengers. She confirmed that her Department is working on “some strong measures” that she could not discuss, but that their strategy to attack terrorists where they live is working, saying that some terrorists groups are “on the move.”

She also touched on software and technology, saying that firms must work to remove propaganda from their services because it causes a rise in western-grown extremism.

“I would surmise being able to put terrorist propaganda on the internet might become more imperative.”

While the small number of ISIS agents returning to America from overseas is troubling, the people who are radicalized by online information is a “bigger problem,” with the number of home-grown violent extremists “increasing.”