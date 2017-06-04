London police tweet massively weak 3-step plan to fight terrorists – Americans laugh

When attacked, people have a fight-or-flight instinct that kicks in. Normal people – outnumbered and/or outgunned – will usually stay and fight, knowing that the threat can spread to others who may not be as well equipped to deal with it as they are.

All of London, however, is being told that they need to flee the scene of a crime, hide from the perpetrator and then call 999 when it’s safe. That’s right, their plan is “play hide and seek with the bad guy and hope he doesn’t find you.” Can you think of anything more weak and pathetic?

The Metropolitan Police decided that the best way to counter the increasing frequency of terrorism in their country is to tweet out an infographic that directs people to “Run. Hide. Tell.”

“Run to a place of safety. This is a better option than to surrender or negotiate. If there’s nowhere to go then… hide. Turn your phone to silent and turn off vibrate. Barricade yourself in if you can. Tell the police by calling 999 when it is safe to do so.”

Given that their people aren’t generally allowed to have firearms, this plan makes sense. What doesn’t make sense, however, is that they’re generally not allowed to have firearms. I would like to submit that more prolific firearm ownership would provide a deterrent for such blatant attacks in public spaces. Terrorists want to cause as much damage as possible. Knowing this, if you allow firearms to be more prevalent in your society you are going to lower the number of dead and injured by lowering the number of attacks. If they know they’re going to risk being killed before they can cause as much carnage as possible, they are going to rethink their tactics.

The people of London need to stand up and demand the ability to defend themselves instead of being told to hide while others are killed around them. That’s the only way.