MAJOR BLAST KILLS 11, INJURES MORE [Details] [VIDEO]

There has been a massive explosion on a Russian subway train. At least 11 are dead and 39 are injured. The Russians just minutes ago labeled this a terrorist attack and ISIS is sending out messages celebrating it. There were two bombs, both in suitcases. Security officials detonated a second bomb found in another metro station, Ploshad Vostaniya. The first explosion tore through a train traveling between the Sennaya Ploshchad and the Technology Institute stations, both in the center of Russia’s second largest city, St. Petersburg. The incident involved a device filled with shrapnel, according to Interfax news agency. Vladimir Putin is in St. Petersburg today.

All metro stations in the city have been closed following the blast. ISIS has not officially taken credit, but their celebratory posting indicates they were behind it. At first, the Russians did not label it terrorism. But it is obviously that and they have now called it what it is… an act of terror. The explosion happened in a train car as it passed through a tunnel. Several of the injured are in critical condition.

From Vocativ:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

ISIS supporters are praising an explosion on a St. Petersburg subway train that has killed at least nine people and injured 50 others, according to Russian media reports. “We ask Allah to bless the operation by the lions of the Caliphate, we ask Allah to kill the Crusaders,” said an ISIS supporter from the terror group’s al-Minbar online forum. Others celebrated by saying that the Monday bombs made for “a metro to hell for the worshipers of the Cross” and claimed that the attacks — which are still under investigation by Russian authorities — were revenge for Russia’s backing of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s fight against ISIS and other rebel groups in Syria’s civil war. Russian airstrikes and shelling in Syria have killed hundreds of people and reduced entire areas to rubble. Breaking in the Metro of ST #Petersburg there was an explosion there are victims.#Russia. pic.twitter.com/Gw95a8fp6x — Maurice Schleepen (@MauriceSchleepe) April 3, 2017 Photos and videos circulating on social media showed injured people lying on the floor outside a train with a gutted door. BREAKING: Russian media reports say there has been a blast in the St. Petersburg subway system. pic.twitter.com/BMQ5hPdtyz — 7 (@StocksAlotTEMP) April 3, 2017 3 апреля 2017: взрыв в метро Санкт Петербурга #терактвпитере pic.twitter.com/Nm15zb9XZ6 — ★ⓒⓔⓟⓔⓡⓐ★🇷🇺 (@Serg__Sakharov) April 3, 2017

Images of the train car show the facade was ripped off, while others showed passengers running from the site at the station filled with smoke. Victims said they helped each other escape the train and that they were preparing for the worst possible situation. “In the metro car, everyone expected death, if I can say that. After the explosion, everyone expected consequences. Then we were taken out, and people began to help each other, brought others out. Most were covered in blood,” a passenger on the train told TASS.

Bodies were seen in images strewn across a station platform outside the train. Bandaged and bloodied victims were photographed being carried out of the Tekhnologichesky Institute station by rescuers. People felt the explosion like it was a wave coming through. Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev described the explosion as a “terrorist act.” Viktor Ozerov, chairman of the defense committee in the Federation Council, said that the choice of St. Petersburg as a target may have been tied to Putin’s visit there for a media event. “The choice of the place and the timing of these blasts is not accidental. The president of Russia is in [St. Petersburg], the media forum is taking place there, there are many journalists,” Ozerov said.

Surveillance cameras in St. Petersburg’s metro system may have captured images of the person suspected of organizing Monday’s deadly train blast, Russian news agency Interfax quoted a source as saying. The city is now on high alert. Let us hope there are no more bombs and those that did this are caught swiftly.