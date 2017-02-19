Muslim terrorist brags about raping 200 women and killing hundreds more

Death is too good for this monster and others like him. Amar Hussein is an ISIS Jihadist captured by the Kurds. He claims to have killed over 500 civilians and raped in excess of 200 women. I tend to believe this demon. This sick militant should literally be drawn and quartered. He went from village to village in Iraq killing, raping and pillaging as he went. His emirs gave him their blessing to rape as many Yazidi women as he liked. He evidently ‘liked’ a lot. He justified the rapes as something that young men need. He’s not remorseful in the least.

Hussein said that he would blindfold and execute 40 people at a time. He’s absolutely a cold blooded psychopath. A second prisoner, Ghaffar Abdel Rahman, was also interviewed but gave very little away. Both read the Quran in their tiny cells and pray to Allah constantly for deliverance and blessings. Human rights groups have reported widespread abuses by Islamic State militants against the Yazidis. They take sex slaves whenever possible and execute the male relatives. Among those sex slaves are children by the way. It’s simply pure evil.

From the Daily Mail:

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A captured ISIS terrorist has told in chilling detail of the mass executions the terrorist group carried out during their barbaric raids. Amar Hussein says he reads the Koran all day in his tiny jail cell to become a better person, yet he shows little remorse for the 200 women he raped as he pillaged Iraqi villages. Hussein and another Islamic State militant were both captured during an assault on Kirkuk in October that killed 99 civilians and members of the security forces, as well as 63 Islamic State militants. Hussein said his emirs, or local Islamic State commanders, gave him and others a green light to rape as many Yazidi and other women as they wanted. Young men need this, Hussein said in an interview after a Kurdish counter-terrorism agent removed a black hood from his head. Hussein said he moved from house to house in several Iraqi cities raping women from the Yazidi sect and other minorities at a time when Islamic State was grabbing more and more territory from Iraqi security forces.

Hussein joined ISIS in 2013. “We shot whoever we needed to shoot and beheaded whoever we needed to beheaded,” said Hussein. He related how he was taught to kill. It was hard at first, but got easier over time. “Seven, eight, ten at a time. Thirty or 40 people. We would take them in desert and kill them,” said Hussein, an imposing, well-built figure, who stood defiantly while wearing handcuffs. He became an excellent killer after awhile. “I would sit them down, put a blindfold on them and fire a bullet into their heads,” he said. “It was normal.” Counter-terrorism agents said Hussein was trouble when he first arrived. “He was so strong he snapped the plastic handcuffs off his wrists,” said one. Imagine what he could to a helpless woman or child.

This guy become a Jihadist at 14… he’s now 21. He sees himself as a victim of hardship, a product of a broken home and poverty in his hometown of Mosul, where Iraqi forces have launched an offensive against Islamic State to dislodge them from their last stronghold in Iraq. “I had no money. No one to say ‘This is wrong, this is right.’ No jobs. I had friends but no one to give me advice,” said Hussein, who has been held in the cell with a barred window since his capture in October. Poor baby… let me tell you how very little I care. Both of these men deserve to be executed many times over. I say let the punishment fit the crime.