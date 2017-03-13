Muslims Block Traffic – Watch What They Do to Terrified Bus Passengers

Erdogan in Turkey has been flexing his muscles for some time. As far as I’m concerned the failed coup there was fake. He used it to purge Turkey of moderates and infidels. This weekend he wanted to fly to Amsterdam to hold an Islamic rally. The Dutch would not allow him to land in Holland. So, Erdogan landed in a nearby country and rented a car to cross the border. He was stopped by officials, but refused to leave his car. He was informed to either get out of the car, or be towed with it. He got out and they flew him right back to Turkey. Now he’s threatening to not let any dutch planes land in Turkey and we have two NATO powers at each other’s throats.

Below, you see Turks in the Netherlands rioting after this took place. They descend particularly on a passenger bus… pounding on it and showing the Turkish crescent. I can’t imagine how the passengers on the bus, getting off of it an awaiting to get on felt. They must have been terrified. Where are the police? They didn’t show up at all. It looks like these Islamists of the Turkish Caliphate are just running freely in the streets there. No wonder Geert Wilders is so popular in Holland. He may win this next election and vows to expel the Turkish ambassador if he does.

From Gateway Pundit:

The Turks in the Netherlands started rioting after the Dutch government decided to block Turkey’s foreign minister from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. They are now blocking traffic and terrorizing passengers on a bus. Dutch police have used water cannons to disperse rioters, but why aren’t they stopping these Turks from blocking traffic and terrorizing innocent people? The first mistake the Netherlands made was letting hundreds of thousands of Turks in to set up shop. All you have to do is study the Ottoman Empire and the Armenian Genocide to know what the Muslim Turks are capable of. They aren’t in the Netherlands to assimilate; this is a caliphate. They raise the Turkish flag, bring their mores and demand the host country bow to Islam. It is no surprise that Geert Wilders, founder and leader of the Party for Freedom has risen in popularity after running on a campaign promising to ‘de-Islamize’ the Netherlands.

Holland has made the tactical error of letting in hundreds of thousands of Turkish Muslims. They now think they own the country… that they have conquered it from within. And on the flip side, you need to hear the rhetoric coming from Erdogan. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan fumed about the Dutch government, while speaking to a crowd in Istanbul. “They are very nervous and cowardly. They are Nazi remnants, they are fascists,” Erdogan said, according to The Daily Telegraph. He claims Europe has shown is true face now. Sounds like the drums of war just got very loud there.

The Dutch are reporting that there are about 250,000 Turkish Islamists eligible to vote there now. That is very bad news for them. Saturday evening, the Dutch Embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul were closed off by Turkish authorities for security reasons, according to a Turkish foreign ministry official who spoke with the AP through customary anonymity.

And it’s not just Holland. Germany is getting in on the fun. The German government cancelled a rally by a Turkish minister citing security reasons and President Erdogan responded by saying the practices were “no different than the Nazi ones of the past.” Picking a fight with the Germans are we? Erdogan also appeared to threaten the Germans, saying, “If you don’t let me in, or if you don’t let me speak, I will make the whole world rise up.” In Germany, there are about 1.5 million Turkish expatriates that can vote on the April referendum. Germany screwed up even more than Holland did.

These Islamists could indeed rise up and bring a blood bath to Europe. This is the rise of the Islamic Caliphate and they seem to be getting frisky suddenly. Erdogan is about to put himself into power permanently in Turkey and he has visions of a new Ottoman Empire sweeping to power. Let’s pray that doesn’t come to pass.