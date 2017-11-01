NEW DEVELOPMENT: NYC Terror Suspect Was Interviewed by Feds in 2015

You might have asked yesterday: How could Sayfullo Saipov have gotten this radicalized without ever attracting the attention of authorities?

Well, turns out that he was investigated by the feds back in 2015. He was interviewed as a possible connection between two other people who were under surveillance buy counter-terrorism initiatives.

The Uzbek-born Saipov, 29, was brought into America under a “Diversity Visa Program” that was designed to bring in more immigrants from countries that were apparently too underrepresented in America. During his attack, Saipov was yelling “Allahu Akbar,” which as we all know means “No Islam To See Here!”

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations Unit had interviewed Saipov but “the agents did not have enough evidence to open a case on him.” Well, I’m sure they have enough evidence now.

NEW: NYC suspect was interviewed in 2015 by federal agents after being listed as point of contact for two men on counterterrorism list. pic.twitter.com/Q8GjUk9o3S

— ABC News (@ABC) November 1, 2017

Saipov was discovered because he was listed as the “point of contact” for these two other suspicious men. The two men had apparently been under watch because they had arrived in the States from “Threat countries.” And surprise, one of the two men is now missing from the rolls and the feds are unable to track down this suspected terrorist.

Saipov reportedly said that he was “proud” of his attack when he was interviewed by police at some point after he was arrested in New York, possibly after coming out of surgery for treating his single gun shot wound. An officer with the NYPD shot Saipov in either the stomach or above the hip (accounts vary) after he crashed into a school bus and exited his rented truck carrying either fake guns or paintball and pellet guns.

Earlier today we wrote up a few liberal darlings who are more concerned about Islamophobia in the wake of the attack than the death of eight Americans, with one contributor from MSNBC even saying that the Islamic, “Allah Akbar” terrorist attack was actually anti-Islamic, because as Malcolm Nance said, “What you’re seeing is not Islam, whatsoever. None of this is condoned, including the sacrificing and getting yourself killed at the end of a terrorist attack. None of that is Islamic, it’s anti-Islamic. And what you’re seeing is these people have created a belief system in which mass murder, as we saw on 9/11, and as we’ve seen all throughout the Middle East, they kill more Muslims than anybody else.”

I don’t know about you guys, but since Osama Bin Laden was a great Islamic scholar I usually take his actions to be the true face of Islam.