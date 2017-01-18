Obama Commutes Sentence of Unrepentant Marxist Terrorist Oscar Lopez-Rivera

Obama came into office as the antidote to all those irritating flags liberals had to look at after 9/11. He was elected as the quintessential “other,” a guy who sees himself as a Citizen of the World, who conspicuously does not like America, and who promised to redeem us for our alleged sins against political correctness by bringing us down a few notches vis-à-vis other countries. With just a few days left of his disgraceful presidency, he continues to deliver. Commuting the sentence of a traitor who should have been executed wasn’t enough; he has done the same for vicious Marxist terrorist Oscar Lopez-Rivera:

With Obama’s commutation, Lopez, 74, will leave prison by May 17.

Like other sociopathic maniacs who have gone out of their way to deserve the death penalty (e.g., Mumia Abu-Jamal, Tookie Williams), Lopez is a cause célèbre among left-wing extremists.

Former President Jimmy Carter, Pope Francis and U.S. Rep. Luis Gutierrez of Illinois’ 4th district supported his release, as did South African Archbishop Desmond Tutu.

Here is how Lopez won their hearts:

Lopez was a leader of FALN, the Spanish acronym for the Armed Forces of National Liberation. He was found guilty in U.S. District Court in Chicago in 1981 of weapons, explosives and seditious conspiracy charges, and sentenced to 55 years in prison. He received an additional 15 years in 1988 after he was convicted of plotting to escape from federal prison. FALN’s goal was a free [from America, Puerto Rican voters be damned] and socialist Puerto Rico. The group was primarily active in New York and Chicago and claimed responsibility for more than 140 bombings since 1974. Authorities connected five deaths to the bomb blasts. Another 100 people were maimed by the bombings, authorities said.

Bradley Manning had to grovel for forgiveness and even declare himself to be a transsexual wanting a sex change operation to get his commutation. Not being a white guy has its advantages. Lopez has not expressed contrition.

At Lopez’s sentencing in 1981, a federal judge called him an “unrehabilitated revolutionary.”

Among the recipients of the infamously egregious pardons issued by Bill Clinton before he left office were many FALN terrorists, apparently let loose in the cynical hope that this would help Shrillary with New York’s Puerto Rican vote in her Senate campaign. However,

Lopez in 1999 rejected President Bill Clinton’s conditional offer for a reduced sentence.

The condition was that he renounce terrorism. Lopez was unwilling to do so. He told a reporter, “The whole thing of contrition, atonement, I have problems with that.”

But Obama does not have problems with releasing a terrorist responsible for the killing of American civilians who died for no other reason than because they were American civilians, and who has made it crystal clear that he does not regret it.

This is why terrorists must be executed. Otherwise their liberal fellow travelers will set them free out of sheer vileness.

Not even the moonbats at the New York Daily Snooze can stomach this:

“I am an enemy of the United States government,” he told federal judge Thomas McMillen in 1983. There is no evidence that he’s changed his mind. During the 1970s and 80s, López Rivera’s FALN placed more than 130 bombs in American cities. Their goal was to destabilize what they called the “Yanki capitalist monopoly” and achieve Puerto Rican independence. Their method was terrorism. … In January 1975, a 10-pound dynamite bomb killed four people and injured dozens at Fraunces Tavern. The powerful blast was felt blocks away. In an eerie foreshadowing of 9/11, dust-covered victims staggered through downtown streets. The FALN quickly took responsibility for the deadly deed. … When López Rivera was arrested in 1981, the FBI found six pounds of dynamite and four blasting caps in his Chicago apartment along with numerous fake IDs.

Thank you, FBI, for saving the lives of the innocent Americans who would have been killed with those explosives.

However, many more Americans will be killed in the future, if not by Lopez than by others inspired by his example, and by the treatment he has received from the likes of Obama and some in the media.

A terrorist with a friend at the top.

