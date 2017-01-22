She organized #WomensMarch, but who she’s connected to is TERRIBLE

Well, isn’t this just all kinds of peachy and convenient. One of the organizers of the Million Woman March is Linda Sarsour. There are pictures of her at a Muslim convention in Chicago posing with an accused financier of Hamas, who has served time in Israel. His name is Salah Sarsour. Linda claims they are not related, but I think they are. Salah has also served as an unofficial bodyguard for Erdogan’s daughter. Linda is the head of the Arab American Association and was a ‘Champion of Change’ for the Obama White House. I detect a trend here.

Linda spoke at the Muslim American Society and the Islamic Circle of North America last month. She’s a busy Islamic activist. She has other family that are tied to Hamas and has cousins serving time in prison in Israel as well. She doesn’t like to talk about that for obvious reasons. Seems like terrorism is a family thing with her. Imagine organizing and leading a protest against President Trump. Almost like it was part of an Islamist plan.

From The Daily Caller:

Linda Sarsour, one of the organizers behind Saturday’s Women’s March, being held in Washington, D.C., was recently spotted at a large Muslim convention in Chicago posing for pictures with an accused financier for Hamas, the terrorist group. Sarsour, the head of the Arab American Association of New York and an Obama White House “Champion of Change,” was speaking at last month’s 15th annual convention of the Muslim American Society and Islamic Circle of North America. While there, she posed for a picture with Salah Sarsour, a member of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and former Hamas operative who was jailed in Israel in the 1990s because of his alleged work for the terrorist group. Salah Sarsour, who is also a board member of American Muslims for Palestine, served as a bodyguard of sorts at the convention for Sumeyye Erdogan Bayraktar, the daughter of Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan. While it is unclear if Salah and Linda are related (though they share the same surname, she has suggested in the past on social media that they are not and did not respond to requests for comment), she has other family ties to alleged Hamas operatives. Though she avoids discussing it now, Sarsour has acknowledged in past interviews that she has cousins serving prison time in Israel because of their work for Hamas.

Sarsour of course denies any contact with Hamas. Don’t they all? She told The New York Times in 2012 that she would not have been appointed an Obama “Champion of Change” if she had. Au contraire! Obama never did background checks and he loves Islamists, so of course he appointed her. Duh.

Linda served as a delegate to the Democratic National Convention and she is one of four lead organizers for the Women’s March. It’s interesting that pro-life women were excluded from the march, but Muslim women affiliated with CAIR were included — they don’t believe in abortion. I guess they only support the death of infidel babies.

Salah Sarsour has close ties to CAIR, which was named as an unindicted co-conspirator in the Holy Land Foundation (HLF) terrorism case. HLF was found to have funneled money to Hamas, which was designated a terrorist group in the 1990s. What a coincidence… not. He was also implicated in Hamas activity in the West Bank in the 1990s. He has not been charged with any crimes in the US. His brother Jamil was arrested and charged in 2003 with money laundering after returning back to the US from Israel. He served a four year jail sentence for his work for Hamas.

Linda Sarsour is a big part of the face of the left… it includes Islamists. And they love chaos and unrest in our streets. 500,000 women and others marched in the Million Woman March yesterday. Most didn’t know really what they were protesting. But Linda does… she opposes Trump for his stance against terrorists, refugees and Muslims who incite violence.