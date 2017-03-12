Second Explosion in 24 Hours, Suspected Bomb

More Jihadi terrorism… you know, that thingie the left claims doesn’t exist, but seems to kill more and more humans by the hour. This time, it’s the mythical utopia of Sweden. Gothenburg was hit by an explosion a mere 24 hours after Stockholm was rocked by one as well. In Gothenburg, a bomb went off in a stairwell of an apartment after 10 pm Friday night. Residents thought that Sweden was being attacked by a foreign power and it was war. Well, it is… I would bet everything this is the Islamic state and they are definitely at war with infidels.

Police suspect this was a homemade IED. Their National Guard and the police bomb squad handled the crime scene. Since there was no metal residue, the police think it might have been a hand grenade, but they say there was more to the bomb than that. Then they gave the lame excuse that someone may have been trying to ‘scare’ someone in the building or was up to mischief. They make it sound like it was naughty little boys who did this. Not so much. The authorities in Sweden are covering all this up and lying about it. Sweden has fallen to the Caliphate.

From Breitbart:

A specialist bomb squad has been scrambled to the Swedish city of Gothenburg after an explosion, just 24 hours after a suspected car bomb rocked Stockholm. The incident occurred in the stairwell of an apartment block just after 10 pm on Friday evening, Göteborgs-Posten reports. “I thought it was another country that has come to attack. I thought it was a war…” said one witness. Authorities suspect the blast was caused by an “attack” involving some form of homemade device, and the National Guard and a police bomb squad were called to the scene. “We suspect that there are some kind of bomb attacks carried out here”, said Pål Engebretsen, the police officer leading the investigation last night. “Some people were seen running from the scene in connection with a bang, but who these people are we do not know at present”, added police press officer Thomas Fuxborg on Saturday morning. https://twitter.com/GoteborgsPosten/status/840324804104376320

In Stockholm, in the suburb of Hägerstensåsen, another bomb went off Thursday night just after 10 pm. I detect a trend here. The explosion shook nearby buildings. No one was injured. Police reported that the detonated device was placed in the wheel housing of a car. No doubt more mischievous boys or the mentally impaired as that seems to be what Swedish authorities constantly blame terrorism on.

And this is terrifyingly telling… one witness stated, “We heard something that sounded like an explosion. It happens so much these days, so you do not really care … apart from the sound, it passed unnoticed.” It’s so commonplace in Sweden now, they are USED TO IT. Still think President Trump was wrong about Sweden? Not in the least. He voiced what many in the counterterrorism community have known for a long time now… Sweden is toast. Rape and murder are up an astounding 70 percent since Islamic refugees arrived.

According to Breitbart, “The number of grenade attacks and car fires in the relatively small nation has shot up in recent years – allegedly because of warring migrant gangs – and the number of fatal shootings has doubled in nine years.” There have also been “grenade attacks in Stockholm and Malmö, huge riots in the “No Go Zone” of Rinkeby in Stockholm, and ambulance workers demanding ‘military’ defense so they can enter the area.” Just since 2000, the refugee numbers in Sweden have risen from a yearly total of 16,000 to 160,000 in 2015. Is it any wonder the country looks like a war zone? The refugees have brought their culture and hate with them and have taken Sweden over from within. They just don’t seem to know it yet.