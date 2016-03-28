Terror As Bomb Explodes Near Disneyland

Crickets in the media over this one. In California yesterday, a very powerful pipe bomb went off in an alley near Disneyland. You would think with it being Easter and Islamic terrorism a huge fear in this country… especially in California… that something would have been said about this. It was so strong, it shook the surrounding houses. People were evacuated. They did not see or connect anyone to the bomb, which I believe was stuffed in a garbage can. The bomb apparently detonated with such force that ‘one of the end caps blew a clean hole, almost as if a saw had cut it through a wooden fence about 40 feet south of the pole’. And yet, the only place I saw this was at the Daily Mail… and it’s not an American media outlet. Mind blowing.

From the Daily Mail:

A pipe bomb exploded in an alley nearby to Disneyland Park in California Easter Sunday. Police were called to the scene at 600 block of North Anaheim Boulevard near Wilhelmina Street around 1.50 pm, after reports of a loud explosion. The bomb appeared to be made of a metal material and was set on the ground at the base of a light pole against a concrete wall, Anaheim police Sgt. Daron Wyatt told OC Register. It exploded against a concrete wall that separated commercial buildings to the east and residences to the west, said Wyatt.

No one was hurt, which is a minor miracle here. Ana Trujillo, a receptionist at Hernandez Auto Sales, which is east of the explosion said she could smell ‘burning chemicals’ and saw a ‘black container with smoke coming out of it’. Sgt. Wyatt was clear about the seriousness of the North Anaheim Boulevard incident Sunday. He told the OC Register: ‘It’s serious – especially on Easter Sunday with people gathering. ‘It’s very fortunate that there wasn’t someone in the alley that was injured.’ The area is about three miles north of the Disneyland theme park. This follows a horrific terrorist attack in Pakistan yesterday where 69 were killed and over 350 were injured celebrating Easter. The day is not coincidental and America can expect a lot more of this on a larger scale I fear.