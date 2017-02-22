Terrorist Freed From Gitmo and Handed £1 Million in Compensation Commits Suicide Bombing for Islamic State

Jamal Udeen al-Harith illustrates as well as anyone just how crazy things get when liberals are left in charge:

Jamal Udeen al-Harith, 50, is understood to have detonated a suicide bomb in an ISIS attack on an army base near Mosul earlier this week. The Manchester-born Muslim convert – who changed his name from Ronald Fiddler in 1994 – had been suspected of terrorism after being caught by US forces in Afghanistan in 2001. But he was freed from Guantanamo Bay in 2004 after Tony Blair’s government lobbied for his release, claiming he posed no threat. The bomber then launched a compensation bid, claiming MI6 was complicit in his mistreatment by the Americans, and was handed £1million to stay silent.

That is, the British government settled out of court, paying him and two other terrorists £1 million apiece for having been oppressed by infidels.

[H]is brother Leon Jameson confirmed that an image released by ISIS was al-Harith. The photograph shows him smiling, dressed in camouflage clothing and appearing to be [sitting] in a vehicle with wires and switches in the background. <a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

This must be the picture:

If he doesn’t look much like a Briton, that is because his parents were immigrants from Jamaica.

[T]he grinning extremist was filmed speeding toward an Iraqi army base in Mosul, in a truck laden with explosives. The video then cuts to a plume of smoke in the distance. After the attack – which came during a raging battle for control of the city – the ISIS propaganda department released the chilling video, praising the jihadist for causing multiple casualties in his act of ‘martyrdom’.

Let a terrorist out of Gitmo, give him $1,247,335 of other people’s money, and this is exactly the thanks you can expect and deserve.

