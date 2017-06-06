UK Government Makes TERRIFYING Announcement After London Attack

Europe has been under constant attack, with multiple terror attacks plaguing the continent over the past several years. The United Kingdom has been the most recent target, with terrorist attacks in both Manchester and London shocking the world, but according to the prime minister, the country is still at risk.

Theresa May spoke about the London Bridge attack on Monday, but she unfortunately did not have good news: she announced that the national terror threat will remain at “severe”, meaning that a terrorist attack is “highly likely”.

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“JTAC – that’s the independent Joint Terrorism Analysis Centre – have confirmed that the national threat level remains at Severe; that means that a terrorist attack is highly likely,” she explained after meeting with national security officials. In response, security measures have been increased, including more security at bridges around London.

May also said that all three of the terrorists have been identified, but that their names will not be released until “progress in the investigation permits”, although Scotland Yard has already identified two of the terrorists, and 11 more individuals are currently being held in police custody.

In Saturday’s terrorist attack, seven people were killed, with at least 48 people injured. The three terrorists drove into pedestrians on London Bridge, and then got out and began stabbing people. All three were shot and killed by police. “The police are working hard to establish the identity of all of those who were tragically killed or injured in the event on Saturday night, but it is now clear that, sadly, victims came from a number of nationalities,” May said. “This was an attack on London and the United Kingdom, but it was also an attack on the free world.”

Metropolitan Police Assistant Commissioner Mark Rowley urged people not to panic, to stay alert, and come forward if they see anything suspicious, saying, “I ask the public to remain calm but vigilant – and if you see anything suspicious, no matter how insignificant you might think it is, please contact the anti-terrorism hotline on 0800 789 321. It may be a vital piece of information.”