Woman On London Bridge Is Heard Begging Her Loved One To ‘Hold On’ [VIDEO]

One day after the Islamic terrorist killing spree on London Bridge and the surrounding area filled with shops and restaurants, heart wrenching video and pictures taken by bystanders is emerging. The Islamic terrorists used vehicles and 12-inch knives to kill their way through crowds on the bridge and in the pubs.

One woman can be heard in a video, speaking to her loved one as he receives CPR, saying, “Stay with me, please, I love you. Don’t let those f****** get away with it. Come on, please.” That particular video has been withheld from publication by the Daily Mail due to the sensitive and personal nature of the grieving woman and her loved one. But scroll down for video of the aftermath of one of the attacks inside a pub. Warning, it is of a graphic nature.

As of this point, there are 7 victims dead and three terrorists dead. There are 48 persons injured and in the hospital, some of them critically.

Prime Minister Theresa May has said, “There is, to be frank, too much tolerance of extremism in the country. So we need to become far more robust in identifying it and stamping it out across the public sector and across society. That will require often embarrassing and difficult conversations. But the whole of our country needs to come together to take on this extremism and we need to live our lives not as a series of separated, segregated communities but as one truly United Kingdom.”

Only time will tell how robust the UK’s efforts at thwarting radical Islamic terrorists will be. What is needed is action, not words. What is needed is to shut down the nation’s 100 barbaric Sharia courts and the radical mosques with ties to terror. What is needed is to root out those who will not assimilate and whose values do not mesh with living in a free western nation. How many more innocent people have to die for Allah? How many more will be sacrificed on the twin altars of tolerance and fear? How much more British blood must flow in the streets before something is done to finally put an end to these barbaric and evil Islamic killers? The test of a nation’s resolve is time and the next attack. Will Mrs. May put action to those words? While the people of Great Britain bury yet more of their dead, the world awaits the answer.