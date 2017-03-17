This Week In Quotes

“It has become fashionable in conservative circles to cheer every apparently right-leaning gadfly. But ‘trolling’ is not conservatism…” — The Editors at National Review

“When someone gets shot by a gun with a silencer, it’s quiet. Witnesses might not hear. Police will be less likely to track down the shooter.” — Kirsten Gillibrand

“I’m not against safe spaces, go home!” — Lawrence Jones

“Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can’t restore our civilization with somebody else’s babies.” — Rep. Steve King

“Ever since the turbulence of the ’60s, the Boomers have been sharply divided. Peace protests, psychedelics, and Woodstock defined only a part of that generation. Indeed, rather than tending to the left, the Boomers over time have slowly moved to the right. In 1992, note Winograd and Hais, they leaned 49 to 42 percent Democratic; last year, they leaned 49 to 45 Republican. Overall, Boomers supported Donald Trump by a narrow margin.” — Joel Kotkin

“We’ve made everybody afraid of everything. We literally have instilled a crisis mentality and a fear culture throughout our country. Our current culture has managed to make people afraid of everything except, of course, the one thing they should really fear, and that is runaway, rampant, radical socialism, communism, call it what you will. That’s what ought to make people afraid.” — Rush Limbaugh

“If you want to see a civil war, just keep it up with these plans to ‘get rid of’ Trump. That our ‘ruling class’ continues to indulge in these despite the obvious danger demonstrates more than anything else that it is unfit to rule.” — Glenn Reynolds

“The Left, particularly in the English-speaking world, has been in intellectual crisis since the fall of the Berlin Wall. The Left’s last really big idea was Communism. (Bernie Sanders would say “socialism,” and the difference is not entirely trivial: Communism begins with a gun in your face, socialism ends with a gun in your face.) When Communism was discredited — not only by the failures of central planning alluded to earlier but also by its horrifying body count of some 100 million victims in the 20th century — the Left was left intellectually unmoored. It has come up with strategies — environmentalism, feminism, identity politics, “1 percent” resentment politics — but no big ideas. This is a problem, because conservatism’s big idea — the marriage of free enterprise to liberal political institutions — is doing pretty well almost everywhere it has been tried. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and countries around the world from Western Europe to Scandinavia to Singapore that have adopted, however partially and imperfectly, the universal truths embedded in Anglo-American liberalism are doing pretty well. Venezuela isn’t.” — Kevin Williamson

“You know, people are messy and complex, and actually, in the homosexual world particularly, some of those relationships between younger boys and older men, those kind of coming-of-age relationships, the relationships in which those older men help those young boys to discover who they are, and give them security and safety and provide them with love and a reliable — a sort of a rock for when they can’t talk to their parents.” — Milo Yiannopoulos

“I think in the gay world, some of the most important, enriching and incredibly, you know, life-affirming, important, shaping relationships very often between younger boys and older men, they can be hugely positive experiences for those young boys, they can even save those young boys from desolation, from suicide, from drug addiction, all those things, provided they’re consensual.” — Milo Yiannopoulos

“Here is the thing: It is not only the hate crimes that are fake. For the most part, the hate they are intended to highlight is fake, too.” — Kevin Williamson

“Today’s Democrats talk about the Republican-leaning parts of the United States as though they were particularly unsympathetic Third World countries, populated by people who not only lost life’s lottery but deserved it. And Republicans disagree only with their conclusion, not with the facts of the case.” — Kevin Williamson

“The Democrats have become ordinary snobs of a particularly embarrassing variety, and the Republicans have become incontinent rage monkeys, looking for someone — anyone — to blame. They are much more interested in afflicting the comfortable than in comforting the afflicted.” — — Kevin Williamson