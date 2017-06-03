This Week in Quotes

“I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them from now losers because that’s what they are, and we’ll have more of them. But they’re losers.” — Donald Trump on the terrorists behind the Manchester bombing

“When a man straps on a bomb of nails, goes to woman’s concert to kill an audience of women and girls – IT’S A SAFE BET SEXISM IS INVOLVED.” — Brianna Wu

“Its tough to have a multicultural society with people who want you dead.” — Julie Borowski

“Disagreements become insults when politics becomes a statement about who you are.” — Jonah Goldberg

I’m not afraid of Trump. He’s a bully. I’ve dealt with older white guys trying to keep me down my whole career.” — Kathy Griffin

“Not to alarm you, but I probably want you to quit your job, or at least take a demotion. If you are a white cis man you almost certainly should resign from your position of power. That’s right, please quit. …Stop hiring white cis men (except as needed to get/retain people who are not white cis men) until the problem goes away. If you think this is a bad or un-serious idea, your sexism/racism/transphobia is showing.” — University of Hawaii professor Piper Harron

“I’m a house n*gger.” — Bill Maher

“Before I go further, let me announce that I myself am an elite liberal. I tick all the major boxes. I’m not religious. I have few Republican friends. I have deeply conflicted feelings about patriotism. I would never consider living anywhere other than a major city, or at the very least a liberal university town where the odds are slim that I would end up next door to an actual racist.” — Micahel Tomasky

“I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris.” — Donald Trump

“And that may be why we love the ritual public denunciation of fallen idols. If we convince ourselves that they are monsters and moral outliers, then we do not have to face the much more terrifying possibility that they are schmucks like us — and that we are schmucks like them. — Kevin Williamson

“Not to stir the pot but, #BernieSanders is a #Jew and a #Communist. Am I incorrect or does this make me an antisemite as well? Another Fact.” — Chuck Woolery