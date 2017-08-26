This Week in Quotes

“Also spending money on roads instead of welfare is literally choosing rich white men over everyone else — they are the ones who drive.” — Caroline Criado-Perez

“And the NRA put an appalling ad out there which really, basically made the statement that the NRA was now a white supremacist group. I couldn’t believe the ad I saw. So there are far right people who are crazy for Donald Trump.” — Howard Dean

“I marched in the south, I was involved in the Civil Rights movement all of my life. Being black does not give you a license to call someone a racist just like being Jewish doesn’t give you a license to call people anti-Semites unless they actually are racists or anti-Semites.” — Alan Dershowitz

“The list of protests which turned violent – which, when I shared it, triggered numerous accusations that I was defending Nazis, a white supremacist, and caused a reporter for one magazine where I used to be a columnist to describe me as “alt-right” – includes: Oakland 2009, Akron 2009, Pittsburgh 2009, Santa Cruz 2010, Oakland 2010, Los Angeles 2010, Oakland 2011, Chicago 2012, Anaheim 2012, Brooklyn 2013, Ferguson 2014, New York City 2014, Baltimore 2015, Anaheim 2016, Chicago 2016, St Paul 2016, Milwaukee 2016, Charlotte 2016, Standing Rock 2016, Oakland 2016, Portland 2016, Washington DC 2017, Berkeley 2017, Anaheim 2017, Berkeley (again) 2017, Berkeley (again again) 2017, Olympia 2017, and Portland 2017. This is a list of overwhelmingly leftist protests. But those have a different standard in the press.” — Ben Domenech

“I am Catholic. Being Christian is a state of being. Practicing love. Some of the most Christian folks i know in life are atheists.” — Matthew Dowd

“A fundamentalist radical Christian is just as misguided and frightening as a fundamentalist radical Muslim. No difference.” — Matthew Dowd

“Having children is one of the worst things you can do for the planet. Have one less and conserve resources.” — Jill Filipovich

“That’s why social-justice warriors never care about those fields where white males are underrepresented. The principle that ultimately emerges is this: When cultural distinctiveness works favorably for a so-called marginalized group, that’s celebrated. (Unless you’re Asian, and as a group you’re too good at academics.) When some of the same distinctiveness yields unfavorable results, its existence is denied and oppression is to blame. You’re a bigot if you believe otherwise.” — David French

“What makes the West unique is not that we had slavery, but that we put an end to it because it was not compatible with our values.” — Jonah Goldberg

“To all the generals surrounding our idiot-in-chief…the longer U wait to remove him, the longer UR name will appear negatively in history.” — Chelsea Handler

“Race fatigue is a real physical, mental, and emotional condition that people of color experience after spending a considerable amount of time dealing with the micro- and macro-aggressions that inevitably occur when in the presence of white people. The more white people, the longer the time period, the more intense the race fatigue.” — April Hathcock, NYU

“You will have some of the best days of your life and some of the worst days of your life in the U.S. Navy, you know what I mean? That means you’re living. That means you’re not some pussy sitting on the sidelines, you know what I mean, kind of sitting there saying, ‘Well, I should have done something with my life.’ Because of what you’re doing now, you’re not going to be laying on a shrink’s couch when you’re 45 years old, say ‘What the hell did I do with my life?'” he added. “Why? Because you served others; you served something bigger than you.” — James Mattis

“Trump’s America: The last days of White rule. It’s always a bitch to have to give up power you’ve held for 300 years.” — Michael Moore

“Indeed, I often find myself brooding about secession these days. Having once chastised people like then-Texas Gov. Rick Perry for casually bruiting that possibility about, I admit that I’m surprised to catch myself wondering what it might look like. In my head, I divide up states like a divorced couple splitting up their furniture and DVDs.” — Leonard Pitts

“I’m just going to say it. #NRA & @DLoesch are quickly becoming domestic security threats under President Trump. We can’t ignore that.” — Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-N.Y.)

“Real q: if gender isn’t dependent on sex, why spend the $ on a sex change? Doesn’t that prove that you DO think sex & gender should match?” — Allie Stuckey

“North Korea best not make any more threats to the United States. They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen…” — Donald Trump

“The really good research that’s taken place since the election shows that fear of a changing America is the number one factor that you can see drive––really divides a white Trump voter from a white non-Trump voter, that it’s fears of brown people, fears of losing the majority.” — Joan Walsh