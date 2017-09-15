This Week in Quotes

“Watching Colbert unravel over the past year has been interesting. His transformation from keen caricutarist to unfunny moralizer mirrors a broader trend in liberal comedy, which seems to be converging on a singularity of unsubtlety in which the only joke is that Donald Trump is an idiot and everyone who supports him is a Nazi. Call it the Trevor Noah style of comedy. Laugh while being reminded that everything is racist.” — Matthew Boose

“The more professionally successful a woman becomes, the less likable she is.” — Hillary Clinton

“Donald Trump is a white supremacist who has largely surrounded himself w/ other white supremacists.” — ESPN’s Jemele Hill

“Climate disaster response rules

1) save lives

2) global warming is here

3) put officials who reject science in jail” — Brad Johnson

“The 9/11 attacks were a horrific event in US history, but the election of Donald Trump will be seen as equally disastrous, if not more so.” — Charles Johnson

“Historically, the place you went to exercise your speech rights was the public square. Now the equivalent is Twitter and YouTube and Facebook. In a practical matter, how much you can speak is not in the hands of the constitution but in the hands of these private companies.” — Dapne Keller/a>

“As far as the congressman and other irresponsible members of congress are concerned, they have the luxury of saying what they want as they do nothing and have almost no responsibility. They can call people liars but it would be inappropriate for me to say the same thing back at them. As my blessed mother used to say “empty barrels make the most noise.” — John Kelly

“It’s way easier to know who to oppose in politics these days than to know who to support.” — David Limbaugh

“The angry white guy is dying out, and the Census Bureau has already told us that by 2050, white people are going to be the minority, and I’m not sad to say I can’t wait for that day to happen. I hope I live long enough to see it because it will be a better country.” — Michael Moore

“You know what price-gouging is? A public service. Prices are how we ration scarce goods, and the pain associated with paying unusually high prices is how we learn not to put off laying in supplies until after the disaster has already happened. The guy with supplies to sell has, either through luck or foresight, managed to put himself in possession of what you need — and you did not. You don’t have to thank him, but you do have to pay his price. The profit he makes encourages him to keep planning for the future. If that hurts — it should. Maybe you’ll learn to do better next time. But the alternative to paying the higher prices isn’t paying a lower price — it is having no gasoline or water or toilet paper at all, at any price. You can try to regulate away that reality; ask the Venezuelans how that’s going for them.” — Kevin Williamson