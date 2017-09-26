7Up laced with METH kills at least one and makes eight others sick in Mexico

If you have ever wanted to know what meth can do to you, and you don’t want to purchase it illegally, then have a sip of 7Up down in Mexico, where it was found that the canned soda has made several people sick, and also killed a 37 year old man, Soto Maria Gastelum.

If you didn’t catch the sarcasm, let me just warn you – DO NOT drink the 7Up if you are in New Mexico…Just to be safe.

Investigators are looking into just who this dangerous drug was able to get into the soft drink. The Health Center out of Baja California has already sent out public announcement that the 7Up products in the Mexican state have all been pulled from their shelves for obvious saftey precautions, being how the the contamination started in that region. All manufactures of the drink have had to pull back at least 77,000 individual cans of 7Up coming out of the PepsiCo located in the area.

Out of all the sick, only 5 have been able to get well enough to be released from the hospital.

Arizona has already warned it’s citizens that if they plan to travel to the area, to stay away from purchasing any stray cans of the drink, just as a precaution.

Dr. Daniel Brooks is the medical director in charge of the Banner Poison and Drug Information Center, and has warned:

‘It is important to check that the seal for any food and drink consumed is still intact and show no signs of tampering. If you notice any difference in color, taste or smell, throw it out.’ He also warned that if you experience such symptoms, to not hesitate to call emergency services – it could mean your life.

But according to the Dr. Pepper Snapple Group company, Americans shouldn’t have to worry about the spiking happening in any of their drinks, so long as it was manufactured in the U.S..

Chris Barnes is a spokesman, sent out to do what he was hired to do – PR:

‘None of the 7Up products sold in the US are affected by the issue being reported in Mexico. Dr. Pepper Snapple owns and licenses the 7Up brand only in the US and its territories. We do not market, sell or distribute the brand internationally.’

You know, you could go ahead and trust the spokesman of the company that is in charge of packaging the products that got people sick down in Mexico, and killed one person – or you could just play it safe and stay away from the stuff for a while, just to be safe.