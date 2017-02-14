Actor Chris Pratt Takes MAJOR Stand Against Liberal, Secular Hollywood

Chris Pratt seems to be the whole package when you think about it. He’s funny, handsome, drama free, rich and famous… going to go ahead and put in funny again, because lets face it…finding a person with a good sense of humor these days is a rare gift. However, the big one that truly sets him apart from many men in Hollywood is he is a true Christian who has no fear in sharing his testimony of his belief in God or Christ.

Now that right there…is nearly unheard of!

Recently he has shared his favorite Bible verse on Instagram that his brother made him a hand-made gift with.

The verse is found in Philippians, and it reads:

“I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me”

Pratt had originally went to his brother, Cully, who is an army veteran, and asked him to make a wooden tray for his keys, wallet and pistol. He had at first requested the ‘classic Chris’ idea of an “American balk eagle smoking a cigar, holding a machine gun and an American flag whirling all bad ass in the wind maybe with some nunchuck or something”

Adorable.

“But then” Pratt wrote on, “I thought a lot about being homesick. I’d like having a touchstone that I could take with me as I travel on teh road for work.”

That is when he came up with the idea of a tray with Philippians 4:13 etched on it. Then jut one day later, his brother gave him the gift which he also had taken the time to to etch a picture of Jesus on. BONUS.

“It’s my favorite thing I have,” Pratt wrote adding his brother is a “hero who loves to make something out of nothing with his bare hands.”



#brotherfromthesamemotherandfather A post shared by Cully Pratt (@cullypratt) on Feb 13, 2017 at 4:32am PST

Isn’t this why we love the guy? He talks the talk and walks the walk….from the depths of Hollywood, without fear and look at the kind of respect he gets from his fellow celebrities.

It’s awesome.