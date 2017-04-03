Adulterous woman & her boyfriend who became stuck inside her during sex paraded through the streets

I just don’t even know how something like this even happens. All I know is that it couldn’t have happened to a better pair of scumbags.

If you’re going to cheat on your husband, odds are the last thing you want is you and your side piece paraded around the town square after being caught in the middle of the act. And not only caught, but being towed around by paramedics because a medical situation caused you to become literally inseparable.

Karma…

From The Daily Mail:

An adulterous woman and the boyfriend who became stuck inside her during sex were paraded through busy streets on their way to get medical help. A video shows the couple, still stuck together, being transported along a street on a wooden wheeled cart. The clip, made at an undisclosed location in Kenya, shows the woman covering her face with bed sheets as she is wheeled along, while her lover simply looks around at the crowd. The couple had been having sex at a hotel, believed to be called the Explor-Inn, when the man found he was unable to separate from his married lover. She was in great pain due to the sudden condition and so they shouted for help. Fellow hotel guests came to their aid but the only way to get them to a medical facility was along the street, and the scene quickly attracted a huge gawping crowd, one of whom filmed it and shared it online. Kenyan media speculated that the woman’s cuckolded husband had used a ‘magun’ potion designed to catch adulterous wives. The woman’s condition may also have been vaginismus, and involuntary muscle spasm that can have a variety of causes including a urinary tract or vaginal yeast infection as well as a variety of psychological triggers. The treatment the couple received was not reported and they were not named by Kenyan media.

I think this was enough shame to last their life times. I’m sure they won’t be seeing each other after this.