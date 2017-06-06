Alabama man arrested for ‘sodomizing a minor, producing child porn & having sex with a female dog’

A very sick in the head Alabama man has been arrested for continually sodomizing a young child, producing child pornography and even throwing in a little sex with a female dog…Just line this guy up against the wall.

Daniel Ray Dunn, 28, was caught and charged for three counts of child pornography, sodomy and bestiality, and on top of all that, he was also charged with first-degree sodomy. Dunn was charged for allegedly having raping a 12 year old child. You couldn’t get scummier than that if you tried. ‘Deviate sexual intercourse’ was what the courts called it.

Dunn is to have allegedly filmed the rape of the child, and on top of that, the dog. Yea I know, that was something that none of us need to read.

The court reported that Dunn did ‘knowingly film photograph, record, or otherwise produce any obscene matter that contains a visual reproduction of a person under the age of 17, to wit, engaged in any act of sado-masochistic abuse, sexual excitement, masturbation, breast nudity or genital nudity.’

More readings from the court case reveal just how sick this guy really is, as he ‘engaged in or submitted to any sexual contact with an animal, to wit, a female dog’.

Dunn even had a fiancee, 22-year-old Kelsey Culp, who was also arrested and charged with bestiality if you can believe it, as she ‘allegedly caused, aided or abetted another engaging in any sexual contact with an animal,’ according to reports.

Culp had to post bond set at $6,000, but if she just gets convicted, that means that she may have to spend a year in jail, and also pay up a hefty fine.

As for Dunn’s bond, that monster got what he deserved, and is now looking at $1.06million after the extra charges were brought against him on Friday.