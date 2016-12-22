ALERT: Obama’s Department Of Justice Has NEW Target- Sheriff David Clarke

Oh hell no.

They’re going to target America’s favorite Sheriff now? That’s going to bring them a whole lot of hurt if they dare to try and take Sheriff David Clarke down.

I have a feeling there are a lot of us everyday Americans that will not let this pass. Not even a little bit.

This is what we have learned so far.

Gwen Moore a DOJ Rep. has targeted Sheriff Clarke with her request for the Department of Justice to get an independent investigation of the Milwaukee County Jail. This is ‘supposedly’ a response to recent deaths in the facility.

As you know, this is the County Jailhouse that the good Sheriff commands.

The Department of Justice has responded, and have confirmed that they will in fact consider this request.

In the past six months, there has been four deaths at the Milwaukee County Jail, one of those deaths included a newborn baby that was delivered by one of the inmates.

Congresswoman Moore drafted a letter to the Department of Justice and in it stated that the jail is an “unsafe environment” for the inmates that reside there and then dropped the bomb…

She questioned Sheriff Clarke’s competence and suggested these deaths were due to an oversight of the Sheriff’s.

Then the Department of Justice responded…

“We will carefully consider your letter, along with other information we may receive regarding the Milwaukee County Jail in order to determine whether a pattern or practice investigation may be necessary.”

Clarke has since responded also to Moore’s letter, however he did NOT reference the DOJ’s response.

The Sheriff’s response?

He says that Moore is using her personal agenda against him to make waves between him and the Department of Justice. As for what her personal agenda against him is all about…Clarke says:

“She’s upset about my help/support in President-elect Trump becoming the 45th POTUS.”



I have had many achievements in life but none more satisfying than helping @realDonaldTrump become the 45th President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/cNWWgX8l17 — David A. Clarke, Jr. (@SheriffClarke) November 9, 2016



Typical @SheriffClarke: When met w/ questions, he responds w/ evasion. When met w/ facts, he responds w/ insults. https://t.co/lMsz8jzThz — Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) December 9, 2016

This is a witch hunt, Moore also stated in her letter that after 4 deaths at the jailhouse Sheriff Clarke’s response is “lacking” and out right accused Milwaukee County of “failing its constitutional obligations to our inmates.”

She has even gone on CBS 58 News in a phone interview stating:

“None of us should be stunned at this point that there are four deaths in six months given his flamboyant, arrogant and non-empathetic response to that,’ said Moore. “Some of the families have said he has not even reached out to them, to say I’m sorry for your loss.”

Since this and in response our good Sheriff has released a statement:

Gwen Moore, criminals’ best friend, should focus on reducing the $21 trillion debt the country is facing, replacing Obamacare, reducing taxes, closing the border and helping President Trump jump start the economy to provide jobs.

I don’t like bullies, and I’m sure you don’t either. What Moore is doing…is bullying.

We all know that Sheriff Clarke is quite capable of taking care of himself, but it’s also good for him to know he does not have to.

Remember her name…

Congresswoman Gwen Moore