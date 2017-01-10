Americans Just Told Obama EXACTLY What They Think of Obamacare

ObamaCare was one of President Barack Obama’s main war cries. He would provide universal healthcare. For many people it sounded far too good to be refused. It did not take long for his dream to become a reality. The insanely huge document that no one could have possibly read passed. One more step towards a socialist economy. For some people it was actually beneficial. People who never had insurance suddenly did. But many suffered.

Yet again, middle class Americans were the ones who suffered most. Their insurance companies and providers crumbled under the weight of the new government policies. My family, who was previously covered well enough to provide us the health care we needed, no longer had that coverage. Premiums and deductibles skyrocketed. We began to avoid going to the doctor. We, like many Americans, suffered.

And now Donald Trump is offering a solution. He has said since day one that he wants to repeal and replace the health care plan. But what happens when you take it away? The void that was created by oppressive policy will be there. The system that was in place before Obama Care is long gone, killed by debatably good intentions.

Do we trust this new presidency to do any better than the nightmare that Obama created? Just destroying it really is not an option. There is nothing to take its place…

But in a recent poll it became clear that many Americans feel like ANYTHING would be better than the surrent system in place.

The Blaze reports:

According to the poll, which was detailed by the The Hill, 54 percent of voters told the conservative AAN that they would like to see the law completely repealed or undergo significant changes. Only 43 percent said the law is fine as-is or requires only minor tweaks. Vice President-elect Mike Pence told congressional leaders Wednesday that he expects a bill repealing Obamacare to hit the the president’s desk exactly one month after next week’s inauguration.

Looks like Trump is receiving a mandate. Let’s hope it is well deserved.