Americans TICKED After Obama Grants Iran 10 NUKES Worth Of Uranium- Enroute Now

Just when you thought the Obama Administration couldn’t get any worse, they have to go ahead and prove everyone wrong.

According to AP, Obama and other world powers have approved the shipment of 130 TONS of natural uranium from Russia to Iran.

Yeah, aren’t we supposed to be PREVENTING the Iranians from making nukes?

The diplomats involved in the deal wished to remain anonymous, but said that this was supposed to encourage Tehran to remain committed to the nuclear deal, and compensate the Islamic Republic for their effort in exporting nearly 44 tons of reactor coolant. The coolant can be used to create the plutonium necessary for nuclear weapons.

In what universe does giving Iran uranium encourage them to stick to the Iran Deal? How is that even considered logical?

ABC reported that Tehran has not announced what they plan to do with such a large amount of uranium, but they claim to have no interest in building nuclear weapons, according to the Associated Press. Yeah, right.

This is exactly the kind of nonsense that Obama would engage in, but the fact that he did it so close to Trump’s inauguration is kind of scary. Is he hoping for a nuclear attack on Trump’s watch?