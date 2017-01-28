We analyzed Obama’s White House Photographs and noticed something BIG missing…

28 Jan, 2017 by
President Obama and has family have officially left the White House and moved into the world of previous presidents. History will certainly tell what his story was. But for now twitter seems to be he biggest source trying to show us who he was as a president.

In an attempt to share and archive the former president the official photographer has released over twenty one hundred pictures of Obama from his time serving as president.

Many people are surprised how out of thousands of pictures we didn’t see a single one Obama playing golf. After all, he played more rounds of golf while president than any other president in American history. Many believe it was an attempt to cover up the relaxed Obama and only show one that looks dedicated and hard at work.

President Obama greets His Holiness the XIV Dalai Lama at the entrance of the Map Room of the White House today.

Do feel like something is missing too??

Alexandria Willis

