ANGRY DRIVER TAKES MATTERS INTO OWN HANDS AFTER ANOTHER DRIVER TAKES DOUBLE PARKING SPACE

What is usually labeled as ‘aggressive driving’, is a human tendency that has gradually effected more and more people each year for the worse. I suppose you can just call it ‘road rage’ because that is exactly what it is. All of this includes the occasional screaming at the top of your lungs at another person, flipping someone the bird cutting you off, and even getting out of the vehicles and starting a fight with another driver. You just have to go on YouTube and you’ll find a never-ending supply of it.

Road rage is truly dangerous. You are essentially picking a fight with another, or distracting yourself and another – while commandeering a hunk of metal that weighs thousands of pounds, going incredible fast most of the time. Cut it out, because you are going to get people killed.

If you are looking for the definition of such a dangerous impulse, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration put it easy. It is someone who “commits moving traffic offenses so as to endanger other persons or property; an assault with a motor vehicle or other dangerous weapon by the operator or passenger of one motor vehicle on the operator or passengers of another motor vehicle”.

If that wasn’t clear enough for you, there is a little questionnaire you could take to sort of self-diagnose yourself. But remember, you have to be honest with yourself when answering, so no sugar-coating:

Do you put yourself in ‘a hurry’ to rush and beat red lights?

Are you a person that will flash your headlights, tailgate, or even honk at another driver because you believe they are going to slow?

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

Do you lay on the horn excessively, past the point of trying to just bring attention to another driver?

And here is the big one…

Do you use your hands, or any other part of yourself to gesture your anger and frustration at other drivers?

You probably know where I’m going with this, but if you can say yes to any one of these…You just might have a road rage problem you need to address.

All around the internet, this same video which you are about to see is labeled as if the parked vehicle is ‘double parked’, but I would like to point out that not everyone see’s it that way. What many see, is a car that is parked a little over the line because the driver needs to get out, and an insane truck driver that can’t park his own vehicle and decides to be an unreasonable dick.

Snap his license in half and make the douche walk to the bus stop.