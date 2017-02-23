Anti-Trump Rioters Are In For A HUGE Shock When Trump Supporters Start Doing THIS!

Spirit of America: Rally Locations

WE NEED YOUR HELP! We are absolutely tired of the violent left riots splashed across evening news. So a group of top activists across the country have gathered to show our support for President Donald J. Trump. We are planning rallies of support across the nation that will take place on February 27th at 12:00 pm and March 4th. We expect many more states holding rallies will be added, so check back in a few days if you don’t see one near you. If you would like to organize a rally, please email the contact person for your state. If you don’t see a state contact, please email us at [email protected] and put your state and organize in the subject line.

We strongly support President Trump in his effort to put America First and we are holding small rallies to show support for President Trump’s “Contract with the American Voter”. Other issues are not being addressed at these rallies. Blue collar voters helped propel President Trump to victory and these rallies will help provide those forgotten voices a mechanism so they can be heard.

NOTE: The events below are the ones that have finalized the details for their areas. There are other rallies in the works that are waiting on their permits to be finalized or other details. CHECK BACK OFTEN FOR UPDATES!!!

Alabama

Birmingham

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Contact: Deanna Frankowski / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Hoover Tactical Firearms

1561 Montgomery Highway Birmingham, AL 35216

Arizona

Phoenix

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Vera Anderson / [email protected]

Event Page: None yet

Location: Arizona State Capitol

1700 W. Washington St. Phoenix, AZ 85007

Arkansas

Gravette

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 2:00pm – 5:00pm

Contact: LaVeta Key / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Field E. Kindley Memorial Park

401 Main St. NE Gravette, AR 72736

California

Brea

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Robin Hvidston / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Congressman Ed Royce Office

210 W. Birch St. Brea, CA 92821

San Diego

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Amy Sutton / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location:

Simi Valley

Date: Saturday February 25, 2017

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Lea Williams / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Cochran St. & Sycamore Dr.

Simi Valley, CA 93065

Ventura

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Lea Williams / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: E. Main St & S. Mills Rd.

Ventura, CA 93003

Colorado

Denver

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Betty Blanco / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Colorado State Capitol (West Steps)

200 E. Colfax Ave. Denver, Colorado 80203

Connecticut

Hartford

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Sandy Bundy / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Bushnell Park (Near Carousel)

Trinity Street Hartford, CT 06106

Delaware

Dover

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 10:30am

Contact: Alden Tonkay / [email protected]

Location: Dover Legislative Mall

Legislative Ave., Dover, DE

Florida

Orlando

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Kevin Canning / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Lake Eola Park

512 E Washington St. Orlando, FL 32801

Sarasota

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Barbara Hemingway / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Bay Front Park

Marina Jack Trail Sarasota, FL 34236

St Augustine

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Diane Scherff / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Castillo de San Marco Fort

1 S Castillo Dr. St Augustine, FL 32084

Stuart

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm noon

Contact: Cynthia Lucas / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Stuart Memorial Park

300 SE Ocean Blvd. Stuart, FL 34994

Inverness

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 4:00pm

Contact: Andrew Hallinan / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Old Courthouse Heritage Museum

1 Court House Square Inverness, FL 34450

Georgia

Atlanta

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Debbie Dooley

Event Page:

Location: Liberty Plaza Georgia Capitol

Capitol Ave. SW Atlanta, GA 30334

Hawaii

Honolulu

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Kimo Sutton / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Kilauea District Park

4109 Kilauea Ave. Honolulu, HI 96816

Idaho

Idaho Falls

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Andi Elliot / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: TBA

Illinois

Woodstock

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Teresa Kopec /

Event Page:

Location: Woodstock Square

205 W. Todd Ave. Woodstock, IL 60098

Iowa

Council Bluffs

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 10:00am

Contact: Jeff / [email protected]

Location: 16th Street & W. Broadway

Council Bluffs, IA

Davenport

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 10:00am

Contact: Jeanita / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: American Legion Post #26

702 W. 35th St. Davenport, IA 52806

Des Moines

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 10:00am – 11:30am

Contact: Michelle / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Iowa State Capitol (West Lawn)

1007 E. Grand Ave. Des Moines, IA 50319

Ottumwa

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 10:00am

Contact: Kathleen Hawk / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Central Park Band Shelter

N. Court St. & 3rd St. Ottumwa, IA 52501

Kansas

Overland Park

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Cheryl Degler / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Overland Park Convention Center (N/W Back Parking Lot)

6000 College Blvd. Overland, KS 66211

Louisiana

Greater New Orleans Metro Area

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Tammany Trace Kids Town Pavilion

21490 Koop Rd Mandeville, LA 70471

Shreveport / Bossier City

Date: Saturday March 4, 20017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Diane Long / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Bossier Parish Courthouse

204 Burt Blvd. Benton, LA 71006 (Click for Map)

Baton Rouge

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm

Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Louisiana State Capitol (Main Steps)

900 N. 3rd St, Baton Rouge, LA 70802 (Click for Map)

Monroe

Date: Friday March 3, 2017

Time: 11:30am – 1:30pm

Contact: Rob Maness / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: TBA

Michigan

Lansing

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Tami Schwartz / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Michigan State Capitol (East Steps)

100 N. Capitol Ave. Lansing, MI 48933 (Click for Map)

Missouri

St. Louis County

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Contact: Rene Artman / [email protected]

Becky Niehoff / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Vlasis Park

Park Dr. Ballwin, MO 63011 (Click for Map)

St. Louis

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Becky Noble / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Robert A. Young Federal Building

1222 Spruce St. St. Louis, MO 63102 (Click for Map)

Nebraska

Scottsbluff

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Contact: Ruth Ku / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Scottsbluff McDonalds

419 W. 27th St. Scottsbluff, NE 69361 (Click for Map)

New Jersey

Middletown #1

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 4:00pm – 6:00pm

Contact: Barb Gonzalez / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Shop Rite Plaza

Rt 35 Middletown, NJ 07748 (Click for Map)

Middletown #2

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Contact: Barb Gonzalez / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Shop Rite Plaza

Rt 35 Middletown, NJ 07748 (Click for Map)

New Mexico

Albuquerque

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Contact: Jalene Nobel Lyon / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: North Domingo Baca Park

Carmel Ave. NE (West of Tennis Courts) Albuquerque, NM 87113 (Click for Map)

New York

Suffolk County

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Judy Pepenella / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: H. Lee Dennison Building

100 Veterans Highway Hauppauge, NY 11788 (Click For Map)

North Carolina

Charlotte #1

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 1:00pm

Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Rotary Square & Market

111 Union St. South Concord, NC 28025 (Click for Map)

Charlotte #2

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 4:00pm

Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Stumptown Park

120 S. Trade St. Matthews, NC 28105 (Click for Map)

Raleigh

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 11:30am – 1:00pm

Contact: Chris O’Shea / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: North Carolina State Capitol (Morgan St Side)

1 E Edenton St. Raleigh, NC 27601 (Click for Map)

Ohio

Belmont County

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 2:30pm

Contact: Bob Connors / [email protected]

Location: Corner of Lincoln Ave & Main St Bridgeport, OH 43912 (Click for Map)

Cincinnati

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: TBA

Contact: Alysha Johnson / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: TBA

Clark County

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 2:00pm

Contact: Laura Rosenberger / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: State Route 41 & N. Bechtle Ave. Springfield, OH 45504 (Click for Map)

Cleveland

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:30pm

Contact: Ralph King / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Voinovich Bicentennial Park

E. 9th Street Pier Cleveland, OH 44114 (Click for Map)

Jackson

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm

Contact: Regina Matson

Location: Jackson County Court House

295 Broadway St. Jackson, OH 45640 (Click for Map)

Mid-Ohio / Mansfield Area

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 2:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Bonnie Oleksa / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: W. 4th St & Lexington-Springmill Rd. Ontario, OH 44906 (Click for Map)

Marietta

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: TBA

Contact: GlennNewman / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: TBA

Oklahoma

Tulsa

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Shawna Sartin / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Hunter Park

5804 E. 91st St. Tulsa, OK 74137 (Click for Map)

Oregon

Lakeview

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Contact: Angie Albertson / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: 513 Center St. Lakeview, OR 97630 (Click for Map)

Pennsylvania

Greensburg

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Tricia Cunningham / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Westmoreland County Courthouse Courtyard

2 N Main St. Greensburg, PA 15601 (Click for Map)

Southeast PA / Philadelphia

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Linda Mitchell / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Neshaminy State Park

3401 State Rd. Bensalem, PA 19020 (Click for Map)

Wilkes Barre #1

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Contact: Leann / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: 880 Kidder St (Across from TGI Fridays)

Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 (Click for Map)

Wilkes Barre #2

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm – 5:00pm

Contact: Leann / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: 880 Kidder St (Across from TGI Fridays)

Wilkes Barre, PA 18701 (Click for Map)

South Carolina

Conway

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00 noon

Contact: Joe Dugan [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: 2431 E. Hwy 501 Conway, SC 29526 (Click for Map)

Columbia

Date: Monday Feb. 27th, 2017

Time: 12:00p – 2:00pm

Contact: Allen Olson / [email protected]

Event Page:Click Here

Location: South Carolina Statehouse

1100 Gervais St, Columbia, SC 29201 (Click for Map)

Greenville

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 2:00pm

Contact: Kaaren Mann / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Legacy Park

336 Rocky Slope Rd. Greenvale, SC 29601 (Click for Map)

Tennessee

Nashville

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 1:00pm

Contact: Mark Skoda / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Legislative Plaza

301 6th Ave. N Nashville, TN 37243 (Click for Map)

Texas

Dallas / Fort Worth

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm (Gates open at 10:00am)

Contact: Mark Shackelford / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Liberty Park

500 E Dove Rd. Southlake, TX 76092 (Click for Map)

Virginia

Abingdon

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 12:00pm Noon

Contact: Ronald Wilcox / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: 323 W. Main St. Abingdon. VA 24210 (Click for Map)

Washington D.C.

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 11:59am

Contact: Robert Sherwood / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Lafayette Square

1608 H St NW Washington, DC 20001 (Click for Map)

Washington (State)

Bellingham

Date: Monday February 27, 2017

Time: 11:00am – 2:00pm

Contact: Eric Bostrom / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Bellingham City Hall

210 Lottie St. Bellingham, WA 98225 (Click for Map)

Olympia

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 12:00pm – 3:00pm

Contact: Peggy Hutt / [email protected]

Event Page: Click Here

Location: Heritage Park

330 5th Ave SW Olympia, WA 98501 (Click for Map)

Wisconsin

Date: Saturday March 4, 2017

Time: 1:00pm

Contact: Dianne Kiel / [email protected]

Event Page:

Location: Hudson House Grand Hotel

615 Crestview Dr. Hudson, WI 54016 (Click for Map)