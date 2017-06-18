Armed Citizen Captures COP KILLERS, Says Jesus Helped Him: “I prayed like I have never prayed before.”

This is a real American who clings to his God and his guns. Just goes to show a good guy with a gun saves lives. A democrat with a gun is a psychopath….just saying. This story is interesting for more than one reason. First, this is a family man who is an all-American and believes in his 2nd Amendment. The story has come out all about him being armed, and to that I say …An armed man is a Citizen. An unarmed man is a subject. So WELL DONE LAD!

The story however, is not just about him being armed and ready to take action if it became necessary. The very interesting part to this story is the fact that he didn’t have to take action with his guns…

The Rutherford County, Tennessee, resident who captured Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose, the suspected Georgia cop killers on Thursday, said, “I loaded every weapon I could” after becoming aware of a high-speed chase and “gunfire on nearby Interstate 24.” The resident, 35-year-old Patrick Hale, had just loaded his family into the car to get out of the path of the killers when they walked upon him. According to the Tennessean, Hale saw the two men cross a fence “about three hundred yards away from his back door.” He said, “I prayed like I have never prayed before.” He then backed out of the driveway with a gun “on him” and his family in the car. While backing up, he realized the men had already closed the distance and were waving frantically, trying to get him stop. He slowed and said the two convicts reached his driveway, then “started to surrender.”

These are Hale’s words:

“I began to slowly back up as they came closer. At that point, I realized I had two ex-cons wanted for murder who just shot at law enforcement and nothing to lose. And for some reason, they started to surrender and lay down on their stomachs on my concrete driveway. If that doesn’t make you believe in Jesus Christ, I don’t know what will.”

Very interesting wouldn’t you say? He is right, these men are cold-blooded killers. They were running for their lives, for their freedom and they didn’t care less who they had to get out of their way through any means necessary. Desperate, and lawless…

Hale states he prayed like he had never prayed before, and before they even reach him they are waving him down to stop his vehicle, and surrendering right there by laying belly down on the grass hands up.

Truth be told…I’d give anything to hear their side of the story. What they were thinking, what they heard, what they saw….ALL of it. This story is about a man, his family, his faith in Jesus Christ, and his guns…

His guns that he has because it is his birthright, a natural right, to have them.

Amen to that!