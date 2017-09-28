Army Officer Who Took Sick Photo Saying “Communism Will Win” Also Speaks Vile Of Mattis

Lt. Spenser Rapone (aka “Commie Bebop” on Twitter) found himself in quite a bit of hot water after posting a photo on social media with him holding a hat inside which the words “Communism will win” were written. The picture was captioned “#VeteransForKaepernick.”

As if that sentiment wasn’t enough, he also posed for an additional photo showing off a picture of his Che Guevara shirt. Because, you know, more is more when it comes to Communism.

It turns out that Americans aren’t exactly comfortable with an avowed commie fighting in our military, and did some investigation. It turned up some additional tweets that are just as revealing and just as mindnumblingly ignorant as the first two.

In a tweet from June 8, 2017, Rapone is seen bad-mouthing the Secretary of Defense James Mattis, saying “Was so pumped for you to go in on Mattis on the latest ep. Definitely the most vile, evil fuck in the current administration.” This tweet was to some no-name rapper.

In August, he attacked Vice President Pence.

Holy s*** what world do these people live in?” Rapone wrote. “‘Mediocre and conservative?’ Pence is a fucking medieval, cold-blooded killer.”

Article 88 specifically warns against this kind of behavior.

Any commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of a military department, the Secretary of Transportation, or the Governor or legislature of any State, Territory, Commonwealth, or possession in which he is on duty or present shall be punished as a court-martial may direct,” it reads.

Unfortunately for this commie, he’s going to get a taste of big government himself, as the Army is investigating his actions and presence on social media.

It’s no surprise that Rapone is also interested in Bradley Manning, and praised him on numerous occasions.

“I’m currently an infantry officer at Ft. Drum, NY assigned to the same brigade that she was while enlisted,” he wrote in a social media post. “Every single day I think of the contradictions of being a communist while in this organization, and her courage and tenacity gives me strength to continue the long march through the institutions.”

Oh boy, this kid is about to be thrown in the American version of the gulag for traitors, and he doesn’t even see the irony.

It’s unbelievable to me that someone could be enlisted in the Army and have blatantly anti-American views. I’m guessing he didn’t enlist voluntarily. Something tells me he had to choose between the military and a prison sentence as a youth, and his parents told him that he wouldn’t do very well in a jail cell.

Little did they know…