Ashley Judd And Madonna Get NASTY In ‘F-bomb’ Loaded Speeches That Mention ‘Hitler’ Trump And ‘Wet Dreams’ Over Ivanka

The Secret Service is rumored to be opening an investigation into Madonna after the singer told the Women’s March on Washington that she had contemplated ‘blowing up the White House’…

This are the psychos that don’t even realize they are way out of line.

Wearing a black p***yhat, the seasoned music artist caused controversy by spouting the F-bomb four times, setting off a great deal of apologies from broadcasters airing the protest live. She went on to speak of her madness at the election result, telling the crowd she had put serious thought into ‘blowing up the White House’ but knew that it ‘wouldn’t change anything’.

<a href="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/rc?cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE"><img src="//bulletin-d.openx.net/w/1.0/ai?auid=538701283&cs=9f89b42e86&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" border="0" alt=""></a>

A spokesman for the Secret Service said they knew of Madonna’s comments and will open an investigation, but the final decision whether or not to prosecute is the decision of the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Madonna stated: ‘I’m angry. Yes, I am outraged. Yes, I have thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House. But I know that this won’t change anything. We cannot fall into despair. As the poet W. H. Auden once wrote on the eve of World War Two, “We must love one another or die.” I choose love. Are you with me?’

Her speech caused a wave of strident applause from the like-minded crowd of over half a million people in attendance at the National Mall for the march.

Tantrums were at an all-time high as more than half a million marchers took to Washington D.C. on Saturday to fight back against Donald Trump’s new presidency – with both Madonna and Ashley Judd spewing obscene rants against the new President.

The Hollywood actress and the pop star foregone the general spirit of inclusivity and calls for mutual respect that they claim to espouse so much – and instead dove right in with the personal attacks not only on Trump but also his family, including daughter Ivanka.

To say that this was completely detestable is an understatement, and Judd clearly mastered the art of hate as she recited a poem written by a 19-year-old from Tennessee.