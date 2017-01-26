They asked Kellyanne Conway if she labels herself a Feminist, and her answer is a TRIUMPH.

It’s not very often that you will come across a conservative/Republican a woman who identifies herself as a feminist, but this is one term that I have never heard before, but plan to use a lot.

When Kellyanne Conway was asked if she would call herself a feminist, she said that she had an even better title.

Conway said that she would not label herself as a “feminist” because she doesn’t align with the “pro-abortion,” “anti-male” rhetoric that is being used by the group.

Instead, she calls herself a “post-feminist.”

“I don’t consider myself a feminist. I think my generation isn’t a big fan of labels. My favorite label is mommy,” Mrs. Conway said. “I feel like the feminist movement has been hijacked by the pro-abortion movement or the anti-male sentiments that you read in some of their propaganda and writings,” she continued. “I’m not anti-male. One does not need to be pro-female and call yourself a feminist, when with it comes that whole anti-male culture where we want young boys to sit down and shut up in the classroom. “And we have all of these commercials that show what a feckless boob the man in the house is. That’s not the way I see the men in my life, most especially my 12-year-old son,” she added. “I consider myself a postfeminist. I consider myself one of those women who is a product of her choices, not a victim of her circumstances.”

That right there is a good creed to live by. We shouldn’t be teaching that being a woman automatically puts you at a disadvantage in this world, because it doesn’t.

You know what does, though? A victim mentality.