AUDIO: Clinton’s Celebrity pal, Harvey Weinstein Tried To Coerce A Woman Into Watching Him Shower

The more details that are revealed about the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal, the more disgusted I become. The fact that someone would use their position of power to force women into doing disgusting things is bad enough, but what he wanted them to do is nothing short of creepy.

New audio has just been released and you can hear Weinstein attempting to coerce some unfortunate woman into watching him shower.

I know, I know. When you’re done gagging, the story continues.

The disgusting audio you’re about to hear was published by “The New Yorker,” is is reported as being from a New York Police Department operation from 2015. It is an alleged encounter between Weinstein and talian model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez at the producer’s hotel.

“You must come here now,” you can hear Weinstein saying. “Please. Now you’re embarrassing me.”

“No, I don’t want to. Yesterday was kind of aggressive for me,” Gutierrez says, perhaps referring to the previous day where Weinstein had allegedly grabbed her breasts and tried to reach up underneath her skirt.

“I swear I won’t do a thing. Just sit there. Sit with me. Please sit there,” Weinstein insists, despite Gutierrez’s refusals. “Go to the bathroom. Listen to me.”

× 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know by Sir John Hawkins John Hawkins's book 101 Things All Young Adults Should Know is filled with lessons that newly minted adults need in order to get the most out of life. Gleaned from a lifetime of trial, error, and writing it down, Hawkins provides advice everyone can benefit from in short, digestible chapters. Buy Now

“I’m feeling very uncomfortable right now,” she says, making it clear that she does not want to be in that position.

“It’s five minutes. Don’t ruin your friendship with me for five minutes,” he says.

Listen to the audio below:

Weinstein, in conversation with Gutierrez, admits to groping her. Here’s the audio: https://t.co/zSQbK5NV0c pic.twitter.com/vmrrSUp43w — The New Yorker (@NewYorker) October 10, 2017

It’s no shocker that Democrats including Hillary Clinton and Actor Ben Affleck have come out and condemned Weinstein’s behaviors, as the producer is a noted Dem donor and has done fundraisers to help people like Clinton and Obama get elected.

It is good to see various Senators donating the money they’ve received from Weinstein to pro-woman causes within their states, and it goes to show that even in one of the most corrupt parties that America has ever hosted, people still have a modicum of self-respect, as well as respect for the women in their lives.

I’m also happy to see that this story is ruining Weinstein’s life. In a perfect world, this would prevent him from ever working in Hollywood again, and I don’t think anyone except Weinstein himself would be terribly upset about that.

Harassment of women will never be tolerated and the sooner perverts like this guy learn that, the better off the world will be. Women are not your personal playthings.