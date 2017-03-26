The BAD BOYS of Brexit Set Their Sights On California, Splitting The State In Two [VIDEO]

Does anyone else think that this is a fantastic idea?

People have been joking about “CalExit” since Britain broke with the EU, but it could be closer to reality than most people thought.

From The Daily Mail:

The ‘Bad Boys of Brexit‘ who led the campaign to break Britain away from the European Union have taken on a new exit challenge: splitting California into two states. Former UKip leader Nigel Farage and Leave backer Arron Banks have just returned from the United States, where they helped raise $1million (£800,000) for a ‘Calexit’ campaign, which would split California into two eastern and western regions. There are several ‘Calexit’ campaigns competing for a referendum in the United States, with one aiming to remove the state from America entirely as a response to President Donald Trump being elected last year. Farage and Banks, who led the ‘Leave.EU’ campaign, appear to be pitting the eastern, more rural side of California against the western ‘coastal elite’ liberals in Los Angeles and San Francisco. If broken apart, the eastern part of California would more likely vote Republican, giving the party two more senators and electoral college votes for a 2020 presidential election. The Western side of the state would likely continue to vote Democrat in elections. Farage and Banks’ goal is to hold a referendum during the US midterm elections in 2018, according to The Sunday Times. Banks said of the campaign: ‘It would be portrayed as the Hollywood elites versus the people, breaking up the bad government. Seventy-eight per cent of people in California are unhappy with their government. It’s the world’s sixth largest economy and it’s very badly run.’

Other than the Republicans who will have to move in order to avoid being trapped in the ocean of blue on the left side of the border, is there anyone out there who is actually upset with this idea?