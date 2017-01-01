Bad Move? Obama’s STRIKE Against Russia Just May Have Violated International Law!

We all know that President Obama’s actions against Russian in America was petty at best, but now we’re learning that could potentially be a violation of the Vienna Convention.

This according to Wikileaks, who issued a Tweet on the matter following the sudden ousting of Russian diplomats from American soil.

Obama blames Russia for Donald Trump’s election, and wishes to punish them as harshly as possible. He began by closing Russian compounds in the U. S. and ordering Russian diplomats to leave the country.

Moreover, the president reportedly announced retaliatory sanctions against Russia as punishment for having allegedly interfered in the 2016 presidential election.

Obama's banning Russian diplomats from entering into two diplomatic properties in the US is likely a violation of the Vienna Convention. — WikiLeaks (@wikileaks) December 29, 2016

The Russian embassy in Canada later issued its own statement regarding Obama’s punitive measures by retweeting a tweet by the Russian-controlled news agency Sputnik that cited the WikiLeaks claim. Whether or not this meant that there was any legitimacy to WikiLeaks’ claim regarding the Vienna Convention, a multifaceted international treaty containing, among other things, the framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries, remained unclear.

Now I don’t know if is an actual violation, but I know that Russia wouldn’t take this lightly if we were any further from Trump’s inauguration. At this point, it’s safe to say that he is the only reason that Putin hasn’t retaliation for Obama’s childish actions.